Ameriprise Financial's Exceptional Philanthropy in 2023: Over $16.5 Million Donated and 63,000 Volunteer Hours

In a remarkable display of corporate social responsibility, Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has announced its philanthropic endeavors for 2023, revealing that the firm and its employees and advisors donated over $16.5 million to help individuals meet their basic needs and build strong communities.

A Year of Giving: Ameriprise Financial's Commitment to Community

The $16.5 million donation encompasses corporate grants, individual donations, and gift matching, demonstrating a collective effort to address essential requirements such as hunger, shelter, and economic stability. This generous contribution underscores Ameriprise's commitment to improving the overall well-being of the community.

Volunteerism: Employees and Advisors Rolling Up Their Sleeves

Beyond financial support, Ameriprise employees and advisors volunteered nearly 63,000 hours to support causes and organizations that build strong communities. Their time and dedication exemplify the firm's belief in the power of active involvement and collaboration to create meaningful change.

Targeted Initiatives: Feeding America, Affordable Housing, and Youth Homelessness

Ameriprise continued its partnership with Feeding America, providing over 124 million meals to people facing hunger. This remarkable achievement highlights the firm's dedication to eradicating food insecurity and ensuring that no one goes to bed hungry.

In the realm of affordable housing, Ameriprise Bank, FSB made a $1 million Equity Equivalent Investment in Propel Nonprofits, a Community Development Financial Institution, and a $10 million investment in a low and moderate-income mortgage-backed security. These strategic investments aim to increase access to affordable housing and promote economic stability for those in need.

Furthermore, Ameriprise addressed youth homelessness through $100,000 in targeted grants, reaffirming the firm's commitment to supporting vulnerable populations and fostering a brighter future for all.

In conclusion, Ameriprise Financial, Inc.'s philanthropic efforts and dedication to building strong communities are truly commendable. The firm's holistic approach, encompassing financial contributions, volunteerism, and targeted initiatives, serves as an inspiring example for other corporations to follow. As we move forward into 2024, it is heartening to witness the positive impact such commitment can have on the lives of countless individuals and the communities they call home.