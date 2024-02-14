Ameriprise Financial Hosts 'Career Compass' Events to Boost Women's Participation in Financial Services

In a groundbreaking stride towards gender diversity in the financial services sector, Ameriprise Financial is hosting 'Career Compass' events to inspire more women to pursue careers in this industry. This initiative, aimed at women across different professional levels and backgrounds, has already empowered hundreds with the knowledge and resources needed to enter the financial world.

Advertisment

The Power of Women in Financial Services

The significance of women in shaping wealth for families and businesses cannot be overstated. As active participants in financial decision-making, women contribute significantly to driving growth in both corporate and domestic spheres. Statistics reveal that women hold 32% of global wealth and are expected to control close to 70% of the United States' wealth by 2030. Moreover, women-led startups generate 12% more revenue than male-led counterparts.

A New Compass for Women's Careers

Advertisment

Ameriprise Financial recognizes the potential of women in the financial services industry and is committed to attracting and supporting them. Through 'Career Compass' events, women of varying levels of experience, recent or soon-to-be graduates, and those seeking a career change or re-entry can explore opportunities available to them as financial advisors or through other rewarding positions.

Topics covered during these events include personal career paths, the skills needed to succeed in the field, and advice on pursuing a career in finance. By providing valuable insights and resources, Ameriprise aims to help attendees navigate a fulfilling career path in financial services.

Women's Unique Strengths in Finance

Advertisment

Women possess innate abilities that make them exceptional in the financial services industry. They tend to excel in budgeting, investment decision-making, and risk management, demonstrating their positive impact on driving growth.

Research has shown that diversity in financial decision-making teams leads to better risk management and enhanced financial performance. Women's involvement in finance not only contributes to their personal success but also fuels the overall growth and stability of the industry.

As Ameriprise Financial continues to invest in and support women advisors through programs and events like 'Career Compass,' the financial services landscape is evolving to reflect the unique strengths and perspectives that women bring to the table. The days when the finance industry was predominantly male are fading, and a more diverse, inclusive, and successful future lies ahead.

By harnessing the power of women's talents and abilities, the financial services sector can continue to thrive, empowering families, businesses, and communities alike.