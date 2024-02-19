Subscribe

Americold Realty Trust Inc. Misses Earnings Expectations But Shows Revenue Growth

Americold Realty Trust Inc. reported mixed Q3 earnings with an EPS miss, but strong revenue growth. Analysts project a positive outlook for Q4 earnings and highlight key metrics such as Global Warehouse Revenue- Rent and storage revenue. Americold's diverse revenue streams present a complex picture, and the company maintains a Zacks Rank 2 (Buy).

Hadeel Hashem
In an unexpected turn of events, Americold Realty Trust Inc. (COLD), a pivotal player in the global cold storage market, unveiled its quarterly earnings on August 4th, stirring mixed reactions among investors and market analysts. While the earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 fell short of the consensus estimate of $0.22, the company's revenue narrative painted a different picture, showcasing an 11.5% year-over-year increase to $729.76 million.

Revenue Growth Amidst Earnings Miss

Despite the earnings hiccup, Americold's announcement included a silver lining as it declared a quarterly dividend of $0.22 per share, indicating a yield of 3.24%. This move, juxtaposed with the reported revenue uptick, provides a nuanced view of the company's financial health and strategic positioning. Additionally, Wall Street analysts have their eyes set on a brighter horizon, projecting a robust 24.1% year-over-year increase in quarterly earnings to $0.36 per share in the forthcoming quarter, albeit expecting a slight 4% dip in revenues to $692.71 million.

Key Metrics Under the Microscope

Analysts delving into Americold's performance have highlighted several key metrics, including a predicted 7.3% year-over-year increase in Global Warehouse Revenue- Rent and storage revenue to $286.62 million and a 2.8% rise in Revenue- Warehouse to $615.42 million. However, not all indicators are poised for growth; the company's Global Warehouse Revenue- Warehouse services revenue is expected to see a marginal -0.9% decline to $328.80 million. More starkly, 'Revenue- Third-Party Managed' and 'Revenue-Transportation' are projected to plummet by -76.5% and -16.4%, respectively, painting a complex picture of Americold's diverse revenue streams.

Market Performance and Future Outlook

The past month has seen Americold's shares dip by -7.5%, a stark contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.2% uptick. Despite this, the company holds a Zacks Rank 2 (Buy), signaling anticipated market outperformance in the near term. This optimistic outlook among analysts suggests a belief in Americold's underlying strengths and its capacity to navigate the challenges ahead.

