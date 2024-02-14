Americans to Spend $25.8 Billion on Valentine's Day: A Look at the Most Popular Gifts and Trends

This Valentine's Day, love is in the air and money is in circulation. As the annual celebration of romance approaches, Americans are poised to spend a staggering $25.8 billion, with an average of $185.81 per person. The National Retail Federation (NRF) survey reveals that candy, greeting cards, flowers, an evening out, and jewelry are the most popular gifts.

The Language of Love: Gifts and Gestures

The NRF survey indicates that couples are expected to spend around $400 on Valentine's Day, with jewelry accounting for $6.4 billion of the total expenditure. An evening out, clothing, and flowers are also high on the list of preferred gifts. However, it's not just about significant others. The survey suggests that consumers will also spend on Valentine's parties and non-romantic gifts for friends and family.

Factors Fueling the Surge in Spending

Several factors are contributing to the increase in spending this year. A strong labor market, low unemployment rates, and high consumer confidence are playing a significant role. Moreover, social media and marketing campaigns are significantly influencing spending habits for Valentine's Day.

Budgeting and the True Value of Gifts

While the spending spree continues, an economics professor emphasizes the importance of setting a budget and not overspending on gifts. According to the professor, thoughtful gestures hold more significance than extravagant spending. This advice is particularly relevant in the face of unforeseen circumstances such as planned strikes by rideshare drivers, which may influence Valentine's Day spending.

As the day dedicated to love and affection approaches, Americans are gearing up to express their feelings through gifts and gestures. With a record amount of consumer spending expected, it's clear that the language of love is spoken through more than just words. And while the monetary value of gifts may vary, the sentiment behind them remains priceless.