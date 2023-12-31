en English
Business

American Workers Underutilizing 401(k) Plans: A Barrier to Secure Retirement

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 31, 2023 at 2:57 pm EST
American Workers Underutilizing 401(k) Plans: A Barrier to Secure Retirement

A significant number of American workers are missing out on the potential benefits of their 401(k) retirement savings plans, leading to concerns about financial security in their golden years. A recent CNBC Your Money Survey uncovered that a staggering 41% of workers don’t contribute to a 401(k) or employer-sponsored plan. Furthermore, many of the contributing workers are falling short of their yearly savings targets, jeopardizing their retirement comfort.

Common Mistakes With 401(k) Plans

Financial experts have pinpointed three prevalent mistakes that workers make when dealing with 401(k) plans. Firstly, a failure to contribute enough to secure the employer match, effectively leaving ‘free money’ on the table. Secondly, withdrawing money prematurely from the account, which can have severe financial implications. Lastly, a lack of understanding about the fundamental differences between loans and withdrawals from the account, which can lead to misinformed decisions.

Most 401(k) plans come with a company match, a benefit that 22% of plan participants fail to fully capitalize on. The average company match stands at 4.7% of a worker’s salary, but it can range between 3% and 6%. By not meeting this threshold, workers are essentially rejecting a portion of their compensation package.

Optimizing 401(k) Contributions

Auto-escalating contributions is one strategy that can help workers optimize their 401(k) plans. This involves automatically increasing contributions year-on-year, helping to build a more substantial nest egg over time. In addition, workers can take advantage of raised contribution limits, allowing them to save more for retirement each year.

Financial experts generally advise against withdrawing from a 401(k) due to the loss of compound interest, a powerful tool in wealth accumulation. However, if a withdrawal becomes necessary, understanding the conditions and penalties attached to loans and withdrawals can help mitigate the financial fallout. For loans, workers can borrow up to 50% of their account balance or $50,000 without penalty if repaid within five years. On the other hand, withdrawals before age 591⁄2 typically incur a 10% tax penalty, unless they qualify as hardship distributions.

Alternatives to 401(k) Plans

For the many Americans without access to an employer-provided 401(k) plan, there are alternative retirement savings options. These include maximizing other company benefits like health savings accounts and individual retirement accounts (IRAs). Paying off high-interest debt and setting up recurring deposits into an IRA can help to safeguard future finances. Brokerage accounts also offer a viable option for retirement savings, albeit without the tax advantages associated with IRAs.

In conclusion, while 401(k) plans offer a valuable opportunity for workers to prepare for retirement, many are not fully leveraging these benefits. By avoiding common mistakes and exploring available alternatives, American workers can bolster their retirement savings, ensuring a more secure future.

Business Finance
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

