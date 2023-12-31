en English
Business

American Workers’ Common 401(k) Mistakes Jeopardize Retirement Security

By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: December 31, 2023 at 5:29 am EST
American Workers’ Common 401(k) Mistakes Jeopardize Retirement Security

A recent survey has revealed a startling statistic — 41% of American workers are not contributing to a 401(k) or any other employer-sponsored retirement plan. Among those who do, many are not saving enough annually to secure a comfortable retirement. This report uncovers three prevalent mistakes that workers often make with their 401(k) plans, hindering their journey to financial security in their golden years.

Falling Short of Full Company Match

Many workers are not fully leveraging their employer-sponsored plans to amass a larger retirement nest egg. It’s beneficial for employees to contribute at least enough to secure the full company match, an incentive offered by 98% of 401(k) plans. Yet, around 22% of plan participants are not reaping the full benefits, as per data from Fidelity. The average company match stands at 4.7% of an employee’s salary, but it can range from 3% to 6%. For couples with two employer savings plans, it’s advisable to prioritize contributions to the plan offering a more generous match.

Underutilizing Auto-Escalation

Another common mistake is overlooking the power of auto-escalating contributions to bolster savings annually. This strategy is particularly pertinent as the IRS recently raised the contribution limits to $23,000 for 401(k) plans and $7,000 for IRAs for 2024. Auto-escalation enables workers to steadily increase their savings each year, fostering a robust retirement fund over time.

Resorting to Withdrawals and Loans Prematurely

In financially stressful times, experts strongly advise against withdrawing money from 401(k) plans to avoid losing out on compound interest. Nevertheless, if it’s necessary, workers should grasp the financial implications of choosing between a loan and a withdrawal. A loan permits borrowing up to 50% of the account balance or $50,000 without penalty if repaid within five years. A withdrawal, on the other hand, generally incurs a 10% tax penalty if executed before the age of 591⁄2.

Besides these retirement accounts, the article also explores seven key accounts vital for organizing retirement, including checking and high yield savings accounts, Health Savings Accounts (HSA), Individual Retirement Accounts (IRA), Roth IRAs, and brokerage accounts. It underscores the importance of consulting with a certified financial planner specializing in retirement planning to devise strategies tailored to individual circumstances.

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

