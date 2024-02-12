American Water Works: A Reliable Dividend Stock Investing in the Future

In the world of finance, stability and reliability are often as sought-after as growth and innovation. One company that has consistently delivered on these fronts is American Water Works, the largest regulated water and wastewater utility in the United States.

Advertisment

A Steady Flow of Dividends

With a current dividend yield of 2.31% and an annual dividend of $2.83 per share, American Water Works has been providing reliable returns to its shareholders. The company pays quarterly dividends, with the most recent payment being $0.7075 per share. This consistent performance is underscored by the company's impressive track record of increasing its dividend for the past 16 consecutive years.

Over the past three years, the company's dividend has grown by an average of 8.91% per year. This steady growth, coupled with the essential nature of the product American Water Works provides - water - makes it a highly appealing long-term investment.

Advertisment

Investing in the Future

American Water Works is not just resting on its laureals, though. The company is investing billions in infrastructure repairs, system resiliency, and acquisitions over the next decade. This commitment to sustainable best practices has earned American Water Works numerous recognitions for its commitment to safety, sustainability, and community impact.

Despite serving a vital role in society, the water utility industry is not typically associated with explosive growth prospects. However, American Water Works' focus on long-term investment and strategic expansion positions it well for continued success.

Advertisment

Promoting Diversity in Business

Beyond its financial achievements, American Water Works is also making strides in promoting diversity in business. Rebecca Losli, president of Illinois American Water, has been appointed chairperson of the board of the Illinois Utilities Business Diversity Council (IUBDC). This council, which includes major utilities like Ameren Illinois and Illinois American Water, focuses on increasing business for diverse suppliers.

In 2021-2022, IUBDC member utilities purchased $1.5 billion in goods and services from diverse businesses, including over $894 million from Illinois-based diverse suppliers. The council also recognized recipients of IUBDC-funded scholarships and awarded individuals for excellence in supplier diversity.

Advertisment

Losli's appointment underscores American Water Works' commitment to fostering inclusive economic growth and development.

As of February 12, 2024, American Water Works continues to prove that it is more than just a reliable dividend stock. It is a company that is investing in the future, promoting diversity, and delivering essential services to millions of people across the United States.

American Water Works: A testament to the power of steady growth, long-term investment, and a commitment to making a positive impact on society.