American Equity Declares Dividends for Preferred Stocks

The prominent American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE: AEL), noted for its annuity products and partnerships with over 40,000 independent agents and advisors, has officially announced cash dividends for its Preferred Series A and Series B Stocks. The dividends are set to be paid in March 2024. The company, with its headquarters in West Des Moines, Iowa, and additional offices in Charlotte, NC, New York, NY, and Miami, FL, aims to provide financial dignity in retirement through its products.

Dividend Details

The 5.95% Fixed-Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A will carry a cash dividend of $371.8750000 per share. This amounts to $0.371875000 per Series A Depositary Share. In a similar vein, the 6.625% Fixed-Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series B will see a cash dividend of $414.0625000 per share, or $0.414062500 per depositary share. All dividends are scheduled to be payable on March 1, 2024, to the shareholders of record as of February 15, 2024.

Preferred Stocks on NYSE

The depositary receipts for both Series A and Series B Preferred Stock are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbols 'AELPRA' and 'AELPRB', respectively. This move demonstrates American Equity's continued commitment to providing value for its shareholders.

Company's Commitment

American Equity, known for its emphasis on insurance liability-driven asset allocation and specialisation in alternate, private asset management, remains devoted to its mission of providing financial security in retirement. The declaration of these dividends is a testament to the company's financial health and commitment towards its shareholders.