Business

American Battery Technology: A Rollercoaster Ride in the Stock Market

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:45 am EST
In a fluctuating performance, the American Battery Technology Company (ABAT), listed on NASDAQ, saw its stock price dip from an opening figure of $3.90 to a slightly higher closing at $4.09 on January 10, 2024. The company’s 52-week price range has spanned from a low of $3.33 to a high of $21.75, reflecting its unpredictable market behavior.

Financial Snapshot

Despite recording a null sales growth over the past half-decade, ABAT’s annual earnings per share (EPS) have taken a hit, decreasing by a hefty 46.01%. The company’s market capitalization stands at approximately $191.69 million, with 49.15 million shares outstanding and a float of 47.72 million. Insider ownership of the company is pegged at 2.91%, while a minimal 0.41% is held by institutional owners. The return on equity (ROE) for the company is reported at a distressing -38.50.

Forward-looking to the next financial year, experts predict earnings of $0.1144 per share. The company’s Quick Ratio stands at 0.35, indicating a potential liquidity risk. Its trailing twelve-month Diluted EPS is recorded at -0.33, with expectations of reaching -0.06 in the next quarter, suggesting possible improvements in profitability.

Trading Landscape

ABAT’s trading volume has seen an uptick compared to the same period last year, and interestingly, its current volatility is lower over the past 14 days compared to the 100-day period. This could suggest a more stable trading environment for investors in the short term.

Corporate Developments

In a noteworthy corporate development, ReElement Technologies, a subsidiary of American Resources Corporation, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Duesenfeld GmbH for the supply of lithium iron phosphate (LFP) black mass. This collaboration marks a significant stride in the sustainable recycling of lithium-ion batteries and aligns with global efforts to curb reliance on raw materials extraction.

Duesenfeld GmbH, known for its eco-friendly recycling process for lithium-ion batteries, aims to maximize possible CO2 savings. Under the agreement, ReElement will receive high-quality LFP black mass to be refined into high-purity lithium products, ready to be reintegrated into the battery industry. The companies are also committed to expanding into other battery chemistries, signaling their readiness to adapt to evolving industry demands.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

