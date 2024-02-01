American Assets Trust Inc (AAT): An In-depth Look into The Company's Stock Performance and Future Prospects

American Assets Trust Inc (AAT), a prominent player in the Real Estate sector, witnessed a decline of -3.49% to $22.43 before closing at $23.24 on a recent Wednesday. The company, with a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, has experienced its shares fluctuate in a 52-week range of $16.04-$29.73.

Performance Overview

Tracing the company's growth over the past five years, AAT's annual sales growth stood at 6.58%, coupled with an annual Earnings Per Share (EPS) growth of 3.16%. This year, the company's EPS growth has risen to 15.28%. Currently, AAT holds 60.72 million shares outstanding and a float of 47.26 million.

Ownership and Insider Trading

Insider ownership at AAT stands at 22.17%, while institutional ownership accounts for a significant 77.01%. Recent insider trades have seen the Chairman & CEO purchasing 100,000 shares at $18.76 and 47,540 shares at $18.84.

Financial Forecast

Wall Street analysts are predicting earnings of $0.73 per share for the upcoming year and a 3.00% EPS increase over the next five years. AAT's current Price-to-Earnings (PE) ratio is 28.41, with a Beta of 1.30. The Price-to-Sales (P/S) ratio stands at 3.13, and the Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) is at 13.84.

The company's Diluted EPS for the trailing twelve months is recorded at $0.79, and it is projected to be $0.16 for the next quarter. AAT's average volume over the last 5 days was 0.37 million, compared to 0.32 million the year before. Interestingly, the company's stock volatility was lower in the past 14 days at 28.87% compared to 34.12% over the past 100 days.

This data presents a comprehensive picture of American Assets Trust's performance and future prospects, highlighting the importance of understanding market trends and the influences of insider and institutional ownership.