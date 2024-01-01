en English
Finance

American Adults Lag in Retirement Savings, Bankrate Survey Reveals

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 1, 2024 at 8:44 am EST
American Adults Lag in Retirement Savings, Bankrate Survey Reveals

A recent Bankrate survey reveals that 56% of American adults feel they are lagging in their retirement savings, with 37% significantly behind. These figures underscore the widespread anxiety about retirement preparedness, emphasizing the need for setting realistic benchmarks and savings goals. The survey indicates that a comfortable retirement for many would require $1 million or more in savings.

Understanding Retirement Milestones

Financial experts suggest that the common feeling of being behind on retirement savings may stem from unmet self-imposed milestones or comparisons drawn from information found online. To help investors determine how much they need for retirement, online calculators are available. These tools consider lifestyle expenses and potential increased costs, such as healthcare. Brokerage firms like Fidelity and T. Rowe Price provide age-based savings benchmarks for retirement planning. For instance, Fidelity advises having twice your starting salary saved by age 35 and 10 times by age 67.

Retirement Savings by Age

Vanguard’s ‘How America Saves Report 2023’ shows that people between 25 and 34 have an average 401(k) balance of $30,017, while those between 55 and 64 have average balances of $207,874. This data highlights the gradual increase in retirement savings with age. However, the survey also emphasizes that Generation Xers and Baby Boomers feel the most behind in their retirement savings.

The Need for More Savings

Older adults who haven’t retired yet are realizing the need for more savings to finance a potentially 30-year retirement. A 4% withdrawal rate is considered safe for retirement planning. The increased need for savings is also influenced by the estimated healthcare expenses for retired couples aged 65, which Fidelity estimates could amount to around $315,000.

The survey’s findings are a stark reminder of the importance of retirement savings and the growing concerns about the adequacy of these savings. It’s crucial to set realistic savings goals and follow age-based benchmarks to ensure a comfortable retirement.

Finance United States
Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

