Finance

American Adults Grapple with Retirement Savings Shortfall, Bankrate Survey Reveals

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 1, 2024 at 4:23 pm EST
American Adults Grapple with Retirement Savings Shortfall, Bankrate Survey Reveals

A recent Bankrate survey has cast a spotlight on a growing concern among American adults in the workforce. It reveals that 56% feel they are lagging in their retirement savings, with a significant 37% feeling drastically behind. With the specter of retirement looming, this anxiety underscores a pervasive uncertainty about financial stability in the twilight years.

Behind the Numbers: Understanding the Retirement Savings Gap

Experts suggest that this feeling of being behind may stem from the inability to meet self-imposed benchmarks or comparison points, often influenced by online resources. Financial planners like Lazetta Rainey Braxton advise using online calculators to estimate retirement needs, taking into account factors such as lifestyle expenses and potential medical costs. Fidelity, a multinational financial services corporation, estimates that a retired couple at age 65 may need around $315,000 to cover health care expenses alone.

Brokerage firms like Fidelity and T. Rowe Price provide benchmarks for savings at different ages. Fidelity, for instance, recommends having twice one’s starting salary saved by 35 and 10 times by the age of 67. However, Vanguard’s ‘How America Saves Report 2023’ reveals a stark contrast between these benchmarks and reality. The report shows that the average 401(k) balance for those aged 25 to 34 is a mere $30,017, and $207,874 for those aged 55 to 64. These figures are well below the recommended benchmarks, reinforcing why many feel they’re trailing behind in their retirement savings.

Generation Xers and Baby Boomers: Feeling the Heat

Generation Xers and baby boomers feel particularly behind, with many realizing they might not have saved enough for a potentially 30-year retirement. The gap between the ideal savings and actual savings is causing a significant stress among these generations. Ted Rossman, Bankrate senior industry analyst, notes that a 4% withdrawal rate is considered a safe bet. For those aiming for a retirement fund between $1 million and $2 million, this would translate to an annual income of approximately $40,000 to $80,000.

As we embark on 2024, the findings of this survey shed light on the financial uncertainty many Americans face as they approach retirement. It underscores the need for more tailored financial planning, realistic setting of financial goals, and possibly, policy interventions to address this growing concern. The task at hand is challenging, but with the right approach, it is not insurmountable.

Finance
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

