Amenfiman Rural Bank Eyes Historic 1 Billion Cedis Target in Deposits Amid Expansion

With an ambitious goal that could set a new precedent in Ghana's banking sector, Amenfiman Rural Bank is on a quest to achieve an unprecedented one billion cedis in customer deposits. The bank concluded 2023 with a significant 780 million cedis in deposits, propelling it to set a higher target for the following year. This move is part of a broader strategy to widen its customer base and bolster client operations, according to Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Alexander Asmah.

Strategic Expansion and Client Support

Under Dr. Asmah's leadership, American Rural Bank is not only aiming to increase its number of clients but also to enhance the value it delivers to them. "We expand the number of clients that work with us and then we make sure that we do more with the customer," Dr. Asmah explained. The bank has seen a steady uptick in revenue mobilization over recent years, jumping from 401 million cedis in 2021 to 557 million cedis in 2022, and then leaping to 780 million cedis by the end of 2023.

The private sector, predominantly made up of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), often struggles to secure necessary funding for growth. Dr. Asmah highlighted the bank's commitment to supporting this sector by managing risks effectively and working closely with clients to understand their needs better. "The attention to the private sector has to be deliberate. For us in the financial sector, the key thing we are managing is risk," he emphasized, pointing out the importance of a personalized approach to banking.

Deepening Presence in the Ashanti Region

As part of its expansion strategy, Amenfiman Rural Bank is establishing a new branch in the Central Business District of Kumasi, further solidifying its presence in the Ashanti Region. Despite its roots in the Western Region, the bank sees the value in having a presence across Ghana. Board Chairman, Dr. Tony Aubynn, underscored the importance of this move, indicating the bank's commitment to reaching more customers and supporting more businesses across the country.

As Amenfiman Rural Bank edges closer to its one billion cedis target, its focus on expansion, customer service, and support for the private sector not only positions it as a leader in Ghana's banking industry but also as a vital partner for economic growth. The bank's efforts to understand and mitigate risks, coupled with its strategic expansion, could serve as a model for other financial institutions aiming to make a significant impact in their communities and beyond.