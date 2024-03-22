Ambuja Cements Divests 2% in Sanghi Industries for ₹258.32 Crore, Aligns with Public Shareholding Norms

On March 22, Ambuja Cements, now under the aegis of the Adani Group, executed a strategic sale of a 2% stake in Sanghi Industries Ltd, amounting to ₹258.32 crore. This move was aimed at complying with the regulatory requirements for minimum public shareholding, reducing Ambuja Cements' holding in Sanghi Industries to 60.44% from the previous 62.44%. The transaction underscores Ambuja Cements' commitment to adhere to regulatory norms while strategically enhancing its market position.

Strategic Acquisition and Compliance Journey

In August of the previous year, Ambuja Cements marked a significant milestone by acquiring a 56.74% stake in Gujarat-based Sanghi Industries at an enterprise value of ₹5,000 crore. This acquisition not only expanded Ambuja's footprint but also incorporated Sanghi’s cement factory in Gujarat’s Kutch region, boasting the title of the country's largest single-location cement and clinker unit by capacity. Integral to this acquisition were a captive jetty and a power plant, pivotal for augmenting Ambuja’s logistical capabilities to coastal regions such as Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Kerala. Following this acquisition, Ambuja initiated the process of further increasing its stake through an open offer, later revising the offer price to ₹121.9 per share, evidencing its commitment to consolidating its market presence.

Regulatory Adherence and Market Implications

The divestment of the 2% stake in Sanghi Industries is not merely a transaction but a strategic maneuver to align with the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (SEBI) minimum public shareholding regulations. This adherence not only demonstrates Ambuja Cements' commitment to regulatory compliance but also reflects its strategic foresight in maintaining a balanced equity structure conducive to investor interest. Following the stake sale, shares of Sanghi Industries Ltd witnessed an uptick, closing at ₹88.25, a modest increase that signals market optimism towards both Ambuja’s strategic decisions and Sanghi Industries' growth trajectory.

The Adani Group's Strategic Foray into Cement

The acquisition of Ambuja and ACC by the Adani Group for $10.5 billion in June of the previous year represented a significant leap into the cement sector. The strategic stake sale in Sanghi Industries post-acquisition delineates a broader vision of aligning operational efficiencies with regulatory frameworks. This step is illustrative of the Adani Group’s strategic blueprint in not just expanding its industrial conglomerate but also ensuring that such expansion is sustainable, compliant, and reflective of a balanced corporate governance structure.

The divestment of a 2% stake in Sanghi Industries by Ambuja Cements not only aligns with regulatory mandates but also opens avenues for enhanced investor engagement and market confidence. As Ambuja Cements recalibrates its stakeholding pattern, the focus remains on leveraging strategic assets to bolster its market position while adhering to a framework of regulatory compliance and corporate governance. This strategic pivot, set against the backdrop of the Adani Group’s broader industrial vision, heralds a new chapter in India’s cement industry, promising growth, compliance, and market dynamism.