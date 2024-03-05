Amber Infrastructure Seeks Capital Partner for Australian Data Center Arm, iseek, Eyes Expansion

Amber Infrastructure is on the lookout for a capital partner to bolster its Australian data center operation, iseek, signaling a strategic move to expand and fortify its digital infrastructure footprint down under. With the process in its nascent stages, the involvement of Sydney-based financial advisory powerhouse Grant Samuel hints at a meticulously planned approach, drawing on its prior experience with Amber's initial majority share acquisition in iseek back in 2021.

Strategic Growth and Acquisition

iseek, an Australian operator with data centers across Brisbane, Northern Queensland, Sydney, and Adelaide, has carved a niche in the competitive data center market since its inception in 1998. Valued at around $150 million at the time of Amber Infrastructure's majority share acquisition, iseek has taken significant strides under its new ownership. The acquisition of YourDC, a fellow Australian data center operator, in 2022 marked a pivotal moment, with YourDC's founder Scott Hicks steering the combined entity towards ambitious growth targets as the new CEO from February 2024. Under Hicks' leadership, iseek is not only expanding its Brisbane facility but also setting sights on broader portfolio enhancements.

Amber Infrastructure's Broader Ambitions

Amber Infrastructure Group's pursuit of a capital partner for iseek is reflective of its broader strategy to cement its standing in international infrastructure investments, particularly in digital infrastructure realms such as fiber networks and data centers. With a majority interest also in Greenergy Data Centers, which boasts a data center in Estonia and harbors plans for expansion across the Three Seas region, Amber's ambition for a robust digital infrastructure portfolio is unmistakable. This strategic direction underscores the company's commitment to leveraging infrastructure investments as a cornerstone for digital transformation and connectivity across different geographies.

The Future Landscape of Digital Infrastructure Investment

As digital transformation accelerates globally, the demand for resilient and scalable data center infrastructure intensifies. Amber Infrastructure's move to secure a capital partner for iseek is a testament to the burgeoning importance of digital infrastructure in underpinning the digital economy. With iseek's strategic expansion plans and the overarching ambition of Amber Infrastructure to broaden its digital infrastructure investments, the landscape of digital infrastructure is poised for significant evolution. The potential infusion of capital and strategic partnerships will not only catalyze iseek's growth ambitions but also contribute to shaping the future trajectory of digital infrastructure development, making it a space worth watching.