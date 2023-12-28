Amazon’s Stock Valuation: A Promising Future, According to Analyst James Cakmak

Financial analyst James Cakmak has shed light on the future valuation of Amazon.com, Inc. (ticker: AMZN), in an insightful conversation with CNBC’s Frank Holland. The analyst’s bullish perspective on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio, indicates a promising outlook for the tech giant’s stock.

Cakmak’s Take on Amazon’s P/E Ratio

Cakmak’s analysis suggests that within a span of one to two years, Amazon’s P/E multiple would cease to be seen as expensive. He highlighted that the company is at present trading with a P/E ratio in the 30s. This implies that the stock could become more attractively priced for investors in the near future.

Amazon’s Earnings Growth Potential

His perspective echoes his analysis of Amazon’s earnings growth potential. Amazon (AMZN) closed its latest trading day at $153.34. The forthcoming earnings release is anticipated to report earnings of $0.79 per share, which signifies a year-over-year growth of 276.19%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue projects net sales of $166.12 billion, a growth of 11.34% from the same period last year.

Amazon’s Market Valuation

Regarding Amazon’s market valuation, the full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are predicting earnings of $2.69 per share and revenue of $570.95 billion. This positions Amazon with a forward P/E ratio of 57.04, a premium compared to the industry average. It’s noteworthy that the Internet – Commerce industry currently holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 38, placing it in the top 16% of all 250+ industries.

In conclusion, Cakmak’s analysis and the current market statistics indicate a potential upswing for Amazon’s stock valuation. His insights could prove pivotal for investors contemplating the inclusion of Amazon’s stock in their portfolios.