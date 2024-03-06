AM Best to Shine at Florida Insurance Market Summit 2024: Insights and Sponsorship

As the Florida Insurance Market Summit 2024 draws near, industry professionals are gearing up for an event that promises to be both informative and transformative. Scheduled from March 13-15 at the JW Marriott Orlando, Bonnet Creek Resort & Spa, this annual gathering is jointly hosted by Aon and Colodny Fass. Among the highlights, AM Best, a global leader in insurance industry ratings and analytics, will not only sponsor but also actively contribute to the discourse, particularly on the evolving landscape of Delegated Underwriting Authority Enterprises (DUAEs).
Key Session: The Evolution of Delegated Underwriting
Dawn Walker, AM Best's Associate Director of Industry Relations, is set to illuminate the DUAE market outlook for 2024. The session, aptly titled 'The Evolution of Delegated Underwriting: Unlocking Innovation and Growth,' will delve into the nuances of DUAE assessment processes. Scheduled for March 14, the discussion aims to uncover the pivotal performance indicators that shape DUAE evaluations and the distinct impact of Best’s Performance Assessments. Sharing the stage with Walker is Enrico Leo, Senior Managing Director at Aon, promising a session rich in expertise and forward-looking insights.
AM Best's Role and Contributions
As a gold-level sponsor, AM Best's involvement in the Florida Insurance Market Summit underscores its commitment to fostering industry growth and innovation. The company's participation goes beyond financial support, offering valuable knowledge and perspectives on assessing DUAEs. This engagement reflects AM Best's broader role in the insurance sector, providing credit ratings, news publishing, and data analytics across over 100 countries. Their efforts aim to enhance transparency, efficiency, and performance within the insurance market, benefiting companies and consumers alike.
Anticipated Impact and Industry Implications
The insights shared during 'The Evolution of Delegated Underwriting' session are expected to resonate well beyond the confines of the summit. By spotlighting the significance of thorough DUAE assessments and the potential for innovation and growth within this segment, AM Best and its co-speakers are set to influence future practices and strategies. This dialogue is particularly timely, as the insurance industry navigates a landscape marked by technological advancements and shifting regulatory frameworks.
As the Florida Insurance Market Summit 2024 approaches, the anticipation builds not only for the exchange of ideas but also for the potential it holds to shape the future of the insurance industry. AM Best’s significant role in this event highlights its enduring influence and commitment to advancing industry standards and practices. By fostering discussions on crucial topics like DUAE market outlooks, the summit serves as a catalyst for innovation, promising to usher in new growth avenues and opportunities for all stakeholders involved.