AM Best Announces Methodology Revisions; S&P Upgrades STORE Capital's Notes

In a significant development in the global insurance industry, AM Best, a leading credit rating agency, has announced revisions to its Best's Credit Rating Methodology (BCRM) and the criteria procedure known as 'Available Capital and Insurance Holding Company Analysis.' The modifications, which are primarily concentrated in Part IV of the BCRM, deal with Insurance Holding Company and Issue Credit Ratings. However, the essential components of the analytical process, including balance sheet strength, operating performance, business profile, and enterprise risk management, remain untouched.

Notching Process and Long-Term ICR

A key change in the revised methodology involves the notching process used to ascertain the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) for insurance holding companies. The updated criteria aim for greater clarity and transparency, reflecting the latest capital structures and features prevalent in the insurance market today.

Impact on Published Credit Ratings

AM Best anticipates that these revisions will lead to a recalibration of fewer than 5% of their published credit ratings. However, the implementation of these modifications is not expected to cause changes to any published ratings. Importantly, the recalibration does not signify a change in credit quality.

Review of Affected Ratings and Public Response

AM Best has stated that it plans to review the affected ratings within six months from the effective date of the methodology. The company received five comments on the BCRM and related criteria procedure during the public consultation. A 'Response to Comment' document addressing key themes and questions has been published to offer further insights. Additionally, a video discussion featuring Mathilde Jakobsen and Tony Silverman of AM Best has been made available to elaborate on the subject.

