AM Best Affirms Halyk Insurance's B++ Rating, Cites Strong Performance in Kazakhstan

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In a significant announcement, AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of B++ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of 'bbb' (Good) for Halyk Insurance Company (Kazakhstan), a subsidiary of Halyk Bank of Kazakhstan. This decision underscores the insurer's robust balance sheet strength, commendable operating performance, and its stable outlook in the competitive insurance landscape.

Underpinning Factors of Stability

Halyk Insurance's financial resilience is bolstered by its exceptional risk-adjusted capitalization, as evaluated by Best's Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR), and a conservative investment approach that ensures liquidity. The institution's strategy to cap annual dividend payouts at 50% of the previous year's earnings plays a crucial role in sustaining internal capital growth. However, challenges such as reliance on reinsurance and the volatile financial environment in Kazakhstan pose counterbalancing risks to its balance sheet strength.

Operational Excellence and Market Position

The insurer's underwriting results have shown improvement in 2023, boasting a combined ratio of 92.6% based on local GAAP, an enhancement from 93.8% in the prior year as per IFRS calculations. A notable investment return of 9.2% further contributed to Halyk Insurance's profitability, marking a substantial increase from 4.3% in 2022. With a consistent five-year average return on equity of 15.2%, the company has solidified its status as a leading entity in Kazakhstan's non-life insurance sector, ranking second in terms of gross written premium.

Parent Company's Influence and Future Outlook

Despite the weaker credit profile of its parent, Halyk Savings Bank of Kazakhstan JSC, AM Best does not foresee any adverse impact on Halyk Insurance's financial strength. Regulatory measures designed to prevent detrimental capital extractions from insurers play a significant role in this assessment. With a stable outlook and a strong foundation, Halyk Insurance is poised to navigate the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead in Kazakhstan's insurance market.

As Halyk Insurance continues to build on its strong performance and adapt to the evolving market dynamics, the affirmation by AM Best not only validates the company's strategic direction but also reinforces its commitment to maintaining high standards of financial health and operational efficiency. This endorsement is likely to bolster confidence among clients and stakeholders, ensuring Halyk Insurance remains a pivotal player in Kazakhstan's insurance industry.