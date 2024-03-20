Altech Batteries Unveils Promising €169M NPV for Cerenergy Project in Germany, Eyes €51M Annual EBITDA

Altech Batteries, in a strategic move, has announced an impressive Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) for its upcoming Cerenergy battery project in Germany, showcasing a Net Present Value (NPV) of €169 million and an anticipated annual EBITDA of €51 million. This development, resulting from a joint venture with Fraunhofer IKTS, aims to commercialize the cutting-edge CERENERGY(R) Sodium Alumina Solid State Battery, focusing on revolutionizing grid storage solutions with its planned 100MWh production facility.

Groundbreaking Economic Projections

The Cerenergy project's DFS highlights not only the financial viability with a pre-tax NPV of €169 million and an Internal Rate of Return (IRR) of 19% but also its competitive edge with a remarkably low lifetime levelized cost of storage at €0.06/kWh. This cost efficiency starkly contrasts with the current €0.149/kWh for lithium-ion batteries, positioning Altech Batteries at the forefront of the grid energy storage market. With plans to produce 120 GridPacks (1MWh) annually, the project anticipates a steady state payback period of 3.7 years, underpinned by projected annual revenues of €106 million.

Strategic Advantage in the Energy Storage Market

The global energy storage market, expected to grow by 28% CAGR, provides a ripe opportunity for Altech's Cerenergy project. This growth is further bolstered by the project's low cost and high efficiency, which could disrupt the current energy storage paradigm dominated by lithium-ion technology. The joint venture's focus on sustainability and cost-effectiveness aligns with the increasing demand for renewable energy solutions, setting a new benchmark for solid-state battery technology.

Looking Ahead: Financing and Market Penetration

With grant funding applications and financing discussions already in progress, Altech Batteries is laying down a solid foundation for the Cerenergy project's success. The company's strategic planning and the project's promising economic metrics signal a confident step towards capturing a significant share of the burgeoning grid energy storage market. As the project moves from planning to execution, the energy sector eagerly watches for its potential to redefine energy storage standards globally.

Altech Batteries' venture into the Cerenergy battery project represents not just an advancement in battery technology but a pivotal moment for energy storage solutions worldwide. By leveraging cutting-edge technology and strategic market positioning, Altech paves the way for a future where renewable energy can be stored more efficiently and cost-effectively, challenging the status quo and heralding a new era in energy storage.