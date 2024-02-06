Alphabet Inc. Gears Up for Monumental 20-1 Stock Split

Alphabet Inc., the parent company of Google, is set to execute a remarkable 20-1 stock split, a move destined to redefine the market dynamics. The split, involving both the Class C shares (GOOG) and Class A shares (GOOGL) of Alphabet, will come into effect after the market closes on Friday. This strategic decision was birthed in February and received shareholder approval in June, paving the way for its imminent implementation.

Democratizing Share Ownership

This split, a deft maneuver aimed at making Alphabet shares more accessible to a wider array of investors, will significantly lower the current per-share price. As it stands, Class C and Class A shares are priced at $2,268.70 and $2,248.63, respectively. After the split, these prices will plummet to around $113.43 for Class C and $112.43 for Class A shares. The realignment ensures each investor receives a total of 20 shares for every share they currently hold. The new pricing model is expected to reel in retail investors who previously considered Alphabet shares beyond their financial reach.

Pathway to the Dow Jones Industrial Average

The impending stock split could potentially open the gates for Alphabet's inclusion in the Dow Jones Industrial Average, a prestigious index of 30 large, publicly-owned companies in the US. This move mirrors the strategies of other tech behemoths such as Amazon.com Inc. and Shopify Inc. who undertook similar splits in 2022. However, it is worth noting that both companies experienced a dip in their stock prices post-split, with Amazon and Shopify's shares declining by 12.54% and 3.21% respectively. Alphabet's stock, too, has seen a 21.21% dip year-to-date, indicating a possible trend in the tech sector.

Reevaluating Alphabet's Fair Value Estimate

Post-split, Alphabet's fair value estimate will be recalibrated to $180 per share, a revision necessitated by the increase in the number of outstanding shares. While the two share classes of Alphabet, GOOG and GOOGL, bear slightly different prices and attributes, for the average investor, the practical difference is negligible. Both share classes represent an equal ownership stake in Alphabet, with the primary distinction lying in the voting power of each class.