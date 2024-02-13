Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. Achieves Record-Breaking Financial Performance in 2023

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. is making headlines with its record-breaking financial performance in 2023. The company reported net sales of $2.1 billion, a 1% increase from the previous year, and a new high for the company.

A Year of Records

The Indianapolis-based manufacturer of commercial-duty automatic transmissions and hybrid propulsion systems had a year to remember. Not only did the company achieve record net sales, but it also set new records in operating income and GAAP fully diluted EPS.

Operating income reached an all-time high of $262.4 million, with a 12.7% operating margin. GAAP fully diluted EPS also hit a new record, coming in at $4.11, a 4% increase from the previous year.

Segment Performance

On a segment level, Allison saw mixed results. The company's Water Systems and Distribution segments both achieved new net sales records, while its Fueling Systems segment experienced a decrease in net sales.

Cash Flow and Future Outlook

Allison reported record cash flows from operating activities of $315.7 million, reflecting a significant increase over the prior year. With this strong financial performance, the company is looking forward to another record year in 2024.

The resilient demand in its largest end markets, combined with its commitment to operating performance, positions Allison well for continued growth in the coming year.

In conclusion, Allison Transmission Holdings Inc.'s record-breaking 2023 financial performance demonstrates the company's strength and resilience in the commercial-duty automatic transmissions and hybrid propulsion systems market. With its commitment to operating performance and strong cash flow, the company is well-positioned for another record year in 2024.

In a world where technology and humanity are increasingly intertwined, Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. continues to evolve and thrive, setting new standards in the industry. Their story serves as a testament to the power of innovation, determination, and a focus on delivering value to customers.