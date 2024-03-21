Allied World Bermuda Celebrates Talent with 11 Promotions, Honors Long-Term Employees

Allied World Bermuda has taken a significant step to acknowledge the hard work and talent within its team by promoting 11 employees across various divisions. This move not only highlights the individuals' contributions but also underscores the company's commitment to nurturing talent and recognizing dedication. Colm Singleton, the head of Allied World Bermuda, expressed immense pride in the staff, emphasizing the company's dedication to its team and the broader Bermuda community.

Advertisment

Recognition of Excellence and Dedication

The promotions span across several divisions, showcasing a broad spectrum of talent within the company. Among those promoted, Katosha Caines and Diana Logodicio have been named VP in the property division, with Logodicio's promotion awaiting immigration approval. Remy Colmet has been elevated to VP in the professional liability division, and Najee Woods is now the VP of the claims group. The company has also promoted Emilie Malpas to AVP in the professional liability division, Shawnee Simmons to AVP in BDA operations of the excess casualty division, and Rhiannon Simons to AVP in the human resources group. Additionally, Jill Colmet takes on the role of senior treasury analyst in the finance group, with Jimika Astwood as credit controller, Marieko Paul as underwriter in the general casualty division, and Khiari Lespere as claims analyst in the claims group.

Marking Milestones with Long-Standing Employees

Advertisment

In a testament to its nurturing work environment and long-term career development opportunities, Allied World Bermuda also celebrated five team members who have been with the Bermuda office for 20 years. Loretta Burrows, Leaah Butterfield, Katherine McDonnell, Matthew Meyer, and Craig Budzyknski were recognized for their two decades of service. This milestone is a significant achievement and highlights the company's stability and the loyalty of its employees.

Future Prospects and Continued Dedication

These promotions and recognitions are not only a testament to the individual achievements of these team members but also reflect Allied World Bermuda's ongoing commitment to its staff and the community. The company's dedication to recognizing talent and hard work ensures a positive and motivating work environment. As these promoted individuals step into their new roles, they carry with them the expectations of continued excellence and the potential to further shape the success of Allied World Bermuda.

The recent promotions and recognitions at Allied World Bermuda underscore a significant moment for the company. It reflects a culture of appreciation and growth, contributing to a positive outlook for its team and operations in Bermuda. As the company continues to evolve, these developments promise to strengthen its position in the market and enhance its contribution to the community.