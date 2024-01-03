Allianz SE Announces Tender Offer and New Notes Issuance in Strategic Financing Move

In a strategic move aimed at proactively managing its financing structure, financial services company Allianz SE has announced a Tender Offer for its EUR 1,500,000,000 Undated Subordinated Resettable Fixed Rate Notes (ISIN: DE000A13R7Z7). The company is extending an invitation to eligible holders to tender their Notes for purchase by the company for cash. This maneuver hinges upon the fulfillment of the New Financing Condition and other conditions detailed in a Tender Offer Memorandum dated 3 January 2024.

Pivotal Move in Financing Strategy

The announcement comes as part of a broader plan by Allianz SE to revise its financing structure. Alongside the Tender Offer, the company has also expressed its intention to issue a new series of euro-denominated dated subordinated fixed to floating rate notes, contingent on prevailing market conditions. This dual-action strategy is reflective of a robust and flexible approach to financing, allowing Allianz SE to adapt swiftly to market changes and maintain its fiscal stability.

The Implications of the Tender Offer

The acquisition of the Notes through the Tender Offer will result in the cancellation of the purchased Notes. It’s worth highlighting that these cancelled Notes will not be reissued or resold. This systematic removal of the Notes from circulation is a calculated move to streamline the company’s financial portfolio and optimize its capital structure.

Conditions for Acceptance of Tendered Notes

The acceptance of tendered Notes is at the company’s discretion, and Allianz SE reserves the right to reject any tendered Note for any reason. It has been made clear that there will be no possibility of pro-ration for Noteholders. The company’s decisive stance underscores its commitment to upholding the integrity of its financial structure while ensuring fairness in its dealings with Noteholders.