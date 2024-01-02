en English
Business

Allianz Holdings to Expand Commercial Insurance Portfolio in 2024

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:15 am EST
Allianz Holdings to Expand Commercial Insurance Portfolio in 2024

Allianz Holdings, a global insurance giant, is all set to expand its commercial insurance operations in 2024, according to a recent announcement by the company’s Chief Executive, Colm Holmes. This strategic decision comes in the wake of successful integration of mid-corp and large-corp businesses that has fortified Allianz’s service suite, making it more appealing and accessible to brokers.

Broker Segmentation Program and Partners Academy

The insurer’s broker segmentation program, launched back in November 2022, has been met with an enthusiastic response from the industry. Colm Holmes underscored the significance of fostering robust ties with broker partners and spoke highly of the efficacy of the Allianz Partners Academy training program.

Allianz’s Market Performance

Allianz secured the third position in the Insurance Times’ Top 50 Insurers report for 2023, trailing Axa and Aviva. The insurer recorded a 4% surge in gross written premiums (GWP), though it experienced an uptick in the combined ratio to 104%. Holmes acknowledged the toll inflation has taken on the operating profit and outlined the steps taken to mitigate its effects, such as the implementation of sustainable pricing.

The Road Ahead

Despite grappling with challenging market conditions in the first half of 2023, Allianz managed to report a 96.6% combined operating ratio (COR). As it moves forward, the insurance behemoth aims to capitalize on its commercial segment by offering inventive and cost-effective insurance solutions. It also pins its hopes on market stabilization as inflation is successfully reined in.

Directors and Officers Business Liability Insurance Report

In addition to the expansion news, Allianz Commercial has also released a report concerning Directors and Officers (D&O) business liability insurance. The report anticipates hurdles in the market stemming from persisting global economic woes and geopolitical conflicts. It underscores that factors such as inflation, insolvencies, cyber risk, and ESG claims are reshaping the landscape for business liability insurance.

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

