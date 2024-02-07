AllianceBernstein Amplifies Transparency with Live Audio Webcast

AllianceBernstein (AB), a leading global investment management firm, has taken a step towards greater transparency by announcing the availability of a live audio webcast on its website's Investor & Media Relations section. The webcast, accessible at www.alliancebernstein.com/investorrelations, is set to reveal the financial and operational results for AllianceBernstein L.P. and AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2023.

Strong Performance in Equity and Fixed Income Markets

AllianceBernstein reported considerable gains in both the equity and fixed income markets in 2023, leading to an increase in Total Assets Under Management (AUM). The firm's prowess in managing assets, which stood at $652 billion as of October 2023, spans fixed-income and equity strategies. This robust performance has been attributed to the dedicated efforts of different distribution channels and the investment teams.

Transparent Reporting and Future Outlook

Key performance indicators such as GAAP Diluted Net Income, Adjusted Diluted Net Income, Cash Distribution, Market Performance, and Net Flows are expected to be discussed during the webcast. The move towards open and transparent reporting is seen as an effort to offer a clear picture of the firm's operations to interested parties. Looking ahead, the firm is optimistic about its prospects for 2024.

Details about AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein provides premium research and a range of investment services to a diverse clientele, spanning institutional investors, individual investors, and private wealth clients across major world markets. Its ownership structure includes approximately 39.5% held by AllianceBernstein Holding and about 61.2% economic interest by Equitable Holdings, Inc. (EQH), both directly and through subsidiaries. The firm also offers sell-side research and brokerage services through their subsidiary, Sanford Bernstein.