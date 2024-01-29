Alliance Resource Partners LP Reports Q4 Profit Slump, Misses Analyst Estimates

Alliance Resource Partners LP (ARLP), a key player in the energy sector, has reported a slump in its Q4 profit compared to the same period in the previous year, underperforming analysts' expectations. The company's net income clocked in at $115.44 million, or $0.88 per share, a sharp fall from the $216.88 million, or $1.63 per share, recorded in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Missed Expectations

The consensus among industry analysts was that ARLP would bring in earnings of $1.14 per share. However, the actual figures for the fourth quarter have fallen significantly short of these forecasts. It's worth noting that the reported figures do not take into account any special items that analysts may have excluded from their projections.

Revenue Dip

Alongside the decline in net income, ARLP's revenue also took a hit. Revenue for the fourth quarter came in at $625.42 million, marking an 11.2% decrease compared to the $704.21 million recorded in the same quarter of the previous year. This continued the trend of financial underperformance seen throughout the fiscal year.

Declining Financial Performance

The company's earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter was $1.18, falling short of the consensus estimate of $1.34. This shortfall indicates a decline in the company's profitability for the quarter. The company's earnings dropped from $1.63 per share in the same quarter of the previous year to $1.14 per share, lower than analysts' forecast. The company's revenue is also projected to shrink by 5.54% compared to the previous year's quarter. Analysts are also predicting a lower earnings per share for the current fiscal year compared to the last. The overall financial performance of ARLP has shown a decline, leading to a decrease in profit and falling short of analyst estimates.