Allbirds Inc: A Dive into Recent Trading, Future Projections, and Shareholder Composition

By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:42 am EST
In the recent trading session, footwear and apparel firm, Allbirds Inc (NASDAQ:BIRD), witnessed a significant flux in stock performance, with 1.68 million of its shares changing hands. The stock’s beta hovered at 2.03, indicating a higher volatility compared to the overall market. By the close of the session, the shares had dropped 8.58% to $1.23, bringing the company’s valuation to $186.87 million.

A Mixed Bag Performance

Despite the day’s tumble, the stock is notably higher than its 52-week low of $0.64, although it remains significantly below its high of $3.45. Over the past five days, the stock has recorded an increase of 8.41%, however, it has seen a year-to-date decline of 49.38%. The past month has seen the stock rise by 26.89%, but it has dropped by 2.78% over the last six months, underperforming the industry average.

Future Projections

Revenue projections for the current quarter hover around $68.92 million, but this reflects an anticipated year-over-year decrease of -18.10%. The subsequent quarter’s revenue is also expected to decline, at a rate of -7.30%, while earnings for 2024 are projected to fall by -60.09%. Analysts maintain a consensus Hold rating on the stock, with a mean rating of 3.00, and forecast an EPS of -$0.22 for the current quarter.

Shareholder Composition

Major stakeholders in Allbirds include insiders, who hold 4.05% of the shares, and institutional holders, who own 47.72%. The top institutional shareholders are Blackrock Inc. and FMR, LLC. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the leading mutual fund holders. The company’s next quarterly earnings are expected to be released between March 07 and March 11.

In December, the stock saw a notable decline in short interest, down 6.0% from November, with total short interest at 6,840,000 shares. This decline in short interest indicates positive investor sentiment and a decrease in short sellers. Despite the recent performance, Allbirds remains an influential player in the footwear and apparel sector both in the United States and globally.

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

