Alkermes Plc: Q4 2023 Earnings and 2024 Expectations - A Stock to Watch

Tomorrow, Alkermes plc (Nasdaq: ALKS) will unveil its fourth quarter and year-end 2023 financial results, along with expectations for 2024, in a highly anticipated conference call and webcast presentation. The company's stock has been making waves, with analysts predicting a staggering 67.59% growth in earnings per share (EPS).

Advertisment

A Moderate Buy with Soaring Expectations

Carrying a consensus rating of Moderate Buy, Alkermes boasts a forecasted upside of 17.9% from its current share price. In the last quarter, the biopharmaceutical company announced an EPS of $0.14, beating analyst estimates by 0.09. The company's revenue for the quarter was reported at $304.70 million, exceeding expectations.

Zacks Research has raised its EPS estimates for Alkermes' Q4 2024, predicting the company will earn $0.14 per share. Other research analysts have also issued reports, with ratings ranging from buy to neutral. Institutional investors have been actively trading Alkermes stock, with notable increases in positions by Wellington Management Group LLP and Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership.

Advertisment

A History of Outperforming Estimates

Alkermes has a history of outperforming EPS estimates 75% of the time and revenue estimates 88% of the time over the last two years. The estimated EPS for this quarter is $0.46, a 228.6% increase year-over-year, and estimated revenue is $362.37 million, an 18.9% increase year-over-year.

In the past three months, EPS estimates have seen two upward revisions and one downward, while revenue estimates have had three downward revisions with no upward changes. However, recent news includes the sale of Alkermes' Athlone facility to Novo Nordisk for $92.5 million, which may contribute to the company's overall financial performance.

Advertisment

Looking Ahead to Tomorrow's Announcement

As traders and investors eagerly await Alkermes' announcement tomorrow, the company's stock is poised for potential growth. With a history of outperforming expectations and a strong forecasted EPS increase, Alkermes is a stock to watch.

The conference call and webcast presentation will take place before the market opens on February 15th, 2024. Interested parties can access the webcast by visiting the company's investor relations website. With tomorrow's announcement promising to reveal the company's financial health, the market will be watching closely to see if Alkermes can continue its trend of outperforming expectations.