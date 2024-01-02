en English
Business

Alkermes: Analyst Ratings Swing Amid Solid Financial Performance

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:21 pm EST
Alkermes: Analyst Ratings Swing Amid Solid Financial Performance

Analyst ratings for Alkermes, a fully integrated biopharmaceutical firm, have spanned a broad spectrum from bullish to bearish over the last quarter. The company has been examined by five analysts, revealing a sentiment shift in the last 30 days. The current average 12-month price target for Alkermes is $32.6, marking a decline from the earlier target of $33.67. On the extreme ends, the forecast suggests a high estimate of $35.00 and a low estimate of $29.00.

Alkermes’ Financial Standing

The firm’s market capitalization is below the industry average, indicating that it is relatively small compared to its peers. Despite this, Alkermes has registered a promising revenue trend, boasting a growth rate of 50.95% as of September 30, 2023. Its impressive net margin of 12.54% and return on equity (ROE) of 3.62% surpass industry norms, indicating a robust financial performance and effective cost management. Furthermore, Alkermes exhibits a return on assets (ROA) of 2.14% and a conservative debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Insights into Alkermes’ Operations

Alkermes plc is globally recognized for developing medicines in the neuroscience and oncology domains. Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, the company operates research and manufacturing facilities in Massachusetts, Ireland, and Ohio. Its product portfolio encompasses treatments for alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder, and it has a promising pipeline of product candidates targeting neurological disorders and cancer.

Analysts’ Take on Alkermes

Investment analysts at Bank of America have raised the price target for Alkermes from $27.00 to $29.00, maintaining a neutral rating on the stock. Other analysts have also weighed in on the company, with ratings and price targets ranging from neutral to strong buy. Currently, the stock holds an average rating of ‘Moderate Buy’ with a consensus target price of $32.43. Alkermes’ stock traded up 1.10% during Tuesday’s trading session, reaching $28.84.

Business Finance United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

