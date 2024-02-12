Alkem Laboratories Announces Interim Dividend and Impressive Q3 Results

Alkem Laboratories, a prominent large-cap pharmaceutical corporation with a strong presence in over 40 countries, has announced an interim dividend of Rs. 35 per share for the financial year 2023-24. The company's Board of Directors approved this decision during a meeting held on 09th February 2024, as stated in a notice published in both Business Standard and Mumbai Lakshadeep newspapers. The record date for the dividend has also been revealed.

Promising Q3 Results and Key Figures

In addition to declaring an interim dividend, Alkem Laboratories reported its Q3FY24 results, boasting a net profit of Rs. 594.96 crores in the last quarter. This figure represents a notable increase of 29.66% compared to the same period during the previous year. The Trailing Twelve-Months Price to Earnings (TTM P/E) ratio stands at 39.54, showcasing the company's strong financial performance.

As of 31st December 2023, Alkem Laboratories has a promoter holding of 56.74%, while public holding accounts for 43.26%. Mutual Fund holding currently sits at 2.86%, reflecting a decrease from the last quarter. In contrast, Foreign Institutional Investors (FII) holding has seen an increase, now standing at 8.49%.

Domestic and International Growth

Alkem Laboratories' domestic business has surpassed the Indian Pharmaceutical Market (IPM) growth by 20 basis points, demonstrating the company's solid domestic performance. Meanwhile, the international business continues to exhibit consistent growth, further strengthening Alkem's position in the global market.

The biosimilars business of Alkem Laboratories is gaining significant momentum in the domestic market, reflecting the company's commitment to providing affordable, high-quality healthcare solutions.

Analyst Recommendations

Equity Research Analyst Deven Mehata suggests that ALKEM presents a promising buying opportunity for those targeting a Rs. 5555 price objective. This analysis further reinforces the positive outlook for Alkem Laboratories' future growth and profitability.

In conclusion, Alkem Laboratories Limited's recent announcement of an interim dividend and impressive Q3FY24 results showcases the company's strong financial performance and growth potential. With a robust domestic and international presence, as well as a thriving biosimilars business, Alkem Laboratories is poised for continued success in the pharmaceutical industry.