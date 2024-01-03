Algoma Steel Group Inc Experiences Decline in Stock Price Amidst Decrease in Yearbook Sales

On January 2, 2024, Algoma Steel Group Inc (ASTL), a prominent player in the Basic Materials sector, began trading with a stock price of $9.94, which reflected a 4.99% drop from the previous day. The stock oscillated between $9.48 and $9.99 throughout the day before closing at $10.03. Over the previous year, ASTL’s stock price spanned from $5.78 to $10.25, amidst a five-year decline in yearbook sales at a rate of -1.81%.

Financial Indicators and Ownership

The company, employing 2847 individuals, has notable financial indicators, including a gross margin of 13.89%, an operating margin of 10.33%, and a pretax margin of 13.54%, with a float of $93.24 million and outstanding shares totaling $103.57 million. Algoma Steel also boasts an insider ownership of 9.97% and institutional ownership of 68.54%.

Quarterly Earnings and Future Projections

According to the latest quarterly report, earnings were recorded at $0.24 per share, falling short of the consensus estimate of $0.26. Algoma Steel’s return on equity was -19.55%, with a net margin of 10.74% and a return on assets of 19.61%. Future earnings are projected at $0.23 per share for the upcoming fiscal year. The company’s quick ratio is 1.37, with a price to sales ratio of 0.47, and a diluted EPS of $0.19.

Stock Performance and Volatility

Algoma Steel’s stock has shown a raw stochastic average of 81.56% over the past 100 days and a historical volatility of 43.74% over the past 14 days. The stock’s 50-day moving average stands at $8.09, and its 200-day moving average at $7.47. The firm’s market capitalization is pegged at 987.02 million, with annual sales of 2,102 million and an annual income of 225,820K. The previous quarter’s sales were 546,010K, with an income of 23,180K.