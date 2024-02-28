ALFIL PATRIMONIAL SOCIMI Set to Debut on BME Scaleup, Valued at €73.5 Million

ALFIL PATRIMONIAL SOCIMI, a real estate investment firm with a rich family history dating back to 1952, is marking a historic milestone as it prepares to become the inaugural company to list on BME Scaleup. The listing, based on an independent valuation, pegs the firm's worth at €73.5 million, with shares starting at €7,350 each. This move signifies the potential of BME Scaleup to revolutionize financing and visibility for emerging companies like ALFIL PATRIMONIAL SOCIMI.

Advertisment

From Family Business to Market Pioneer

With its roots deeply embedded in a family legacy initiated in 1952 and now under the stewardship of its third-generation, ALFIL PATRIMONIAL SOCIMI has evolved into a key player within the Spanish real estate market. Focused on acquiring assets for long-term income, the company boasts a portfolio that includes 23 properties across Almeria, Cordoba, and Malaga, encompassing residential, commercial, and office spaces. This strategic shift towards public listing underlines the company’s growth trajectory and ambition to expand its footprint in the real estate sector.

BME Scaleup: A Gateway to Growth

Advertisment

The BME Scaleup platform, launched seven months ago, is designed to cater to the specific needs of scaleups, SMEs, SOCIMIs, and family businesses aiming for capital market access. By offering a streamlined path to listing, BME Scaleup not only enhances financing options but also significantly boosts company prestige, investor reach, and brand visibility. ALFIL PATRIMONIAL SOCIMI’s listing signifies a milestone for BME Scaleup, demonstrating its capacity to attract diverse business models seeking market entry.

Impact and Future Prospects

The advent of ALFIL PATRIMONIAL SOCIMI onto the BME Scaleup marketplace could herald a new era for emerging companies, offering them a viable alternative to traditional financing routes. This event not only underscores the appeal of BME Scaleup as an innovative platform but also highlights the potential for other companies to follow suit. As ALFIL PATRIMONIAL SOCIMI ventures into this new chapter, its journey will likely inspire a wave of companies to consider the benefits of listing on BME Scaleup, thereby enhancing the dynamism and diversity of Spain’s capital markets.