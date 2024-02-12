Alexander's Inc. and CBL Properties: Resilient REITs Fueling Growth

In the ever-evolving world of real estate investment trusts (REITs), two companies have emerged as beacons of resilience and growth amidst market challenges. Alexander's Inc., based in Paramus, New Jersey, and CBL Properties, headquartered in Chattanooga, Tennessee, both reported their fourth-quarter earnings, demonstrating impressive results that surpassed analysts' expectations.

Alexander's Inc.: Steady Growth and Capital Deployment

Alexander's Inc. announced its fourth-quarter earnings, with funds from operations (FFO) at an admirable $25.6 million, translating to $4.99 per share. This figure represents a 0.04 increase from the previous quarter, beating analysts' estimates by the same margin. The company's net income for the quarter stood at $16.3 million, or $3.17 per share, with revenue reaching an impressive $62.9 million.

Throughout the year, Alexander's Inc. showcased consistent growth in revenue and portfolio size, despite the hurdles faced by the real estate sector. The company deployed nearly $1 billion in capital, further solidifying its position in the market. By maintaining a conservative payout ratio, Alexander's Inc. retained a significant portion of its cash flow for reinvestment purposes.

CBL Properties: Resilience in the Face of Headwinds

CBL Properties shared its results for the fourth quarter and the year ended December 31, 2023. The company reported FFO of $1.80 for the quarter and $6.59 for the year. FFO, adjusted for non-recurring items, stood at $1.94 for the quarter and $6.66 for the year.

A Tale of Two REITs: Overcoming Adversity and Fueling Growth

As the real estate sector grapples with an ever-changing landscape, Alexander's Inc. and CBL Properties have proven their ability to adapt and thrive. By focusing on strategic capital deployment, maintaining conservative payout ratios, and prioritizing shareholder returns, both companies have demonstrated their resilience and commitment to long-term growth.