Albania’s Finance Ministry to Auction 15 Billion Leks in T-Bills

In a significant financial move, Albania’s Ministry of Finance has announced a scheduled auction for January 16, 2024, to offer 15 billion leks in government securities. This sizable offering comprises of one-year and three-month Treasury bills (T-bills) and follows the ministry’s previous auction held on January 3.

T-bills Auction Breakdown

The upcoming auction will include 14 billion leks worth of T-bills set to mature on January 16, 2025, along with 1 billion leks of T-bills that will mature on April 18, 2024. This strategic allocation of government securities is a part of the Ministry’s broader financial plans.

Previous Auction Performance

In the ministry’s prior auction, 10.5 billion leks of one-year T-bills were successfully sold at an average weighted yield of 3.40%. This marked a slight increase from the 3.36% yield achieved in the auction held on December 26, 2023. The trend signifies a potentially favorable investment climate for short-term government securities.

Three-Month T-Bill Auction Trends

Further analysis of recent financial trends shows that the last auction of three-month T-bills took place on September 4, 2023. This auction resulted in the sale of 1 billion leks worth of debt paper at an average weighted yield of 3.00%, a marginal decrease from the 3.01% yield in the prior auction on May 16, 2023. The marginal change indicates a stable investment environment for this category of T-bills.

In addition, the finance ministry recently sold 8.55 billion leks worth of two-year fixed-rate Treasury notes at a maximum accepted yield of 4.21%. This is a significant increase from the previous auction held on September 28, 2023, where 3.45 billion leks of debt paper were sold at a yield of 4.04%. These figures are indicative of the evolving financial structure and investment trends in Albania.