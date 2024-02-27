Al Ahli Bank Unveils Major Decisions: Dividends, Stock Options, and 100% Foreign Ownership

Al Ahli Bank's Annual General Meeting (AGM) and Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) held on February 27, 2024, marked significant milestones in its corporate governance and strategic direction. The key resolutions passed include a 25% cash dividend for 2023, the initiation of a stock option program, amendments for 100% foreign ownership, and the continuation of a $2 billion bond program, setting a new precedence in the bank's operational framework.

Strategic Enhancements and Financial Performance

During the AGM, Al Ahli Bank presented its financial performance for the year ended December 31, 2023, showcasing robust operations and a strong financial position. Approval of the auditor's reports on the bank's financials, governance, and internal controls underscored the institution's commitment to transparency and regulatory compliance. The declaration of a 25% cash dividend reflects the bank's solid profitability and its dedication to rewarding shareholders.

Expanding Horizons: Stock Options and Foreign Ownership

The EGM took groundbreaking steps to further the bank's competitive edge in the global market. The approval of a stock option program for employees signals a strategic move to attract and retain top talent, aligning employee interests with long-term shareholder value. Meanwhile, amendments to increase foreign ownership limits to 100% open the door for international investors, potentially boosting the bank's stock liquidity and market capitalization.

Future-Proofing with Bond Program and Governance Updates

Al Ahli Bank's authorization to continue its $2 billion medium-term bond program (EMTN) demonstrates a proactive approach to financing and growth strategies. This, along with the necessary modifications to the Articles of Association to accommodate these strategic shifts, positions the bank favorably for future challenges and opportunities. The election of two new board members for the term 2023-2025 further ensures that the bank's governance structure remains dynamic and responsive to the evolving business landscape.

The decisions taken at Al Ahli Bank's AGM and EGM not only reinforce its financial stability and growth trajectory but also reflect a forward-thinking mindset aimed at maximizing shareholder value and enhancing its competitive position in the global banking sector. With these strategic initiatives, Al Ahli Bank is well-positioned to navigate future opportunities and challenges, signaling a promising outlook for its stakeholders.