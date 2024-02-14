Akshar Spintex and KPI Green Energy: A Tale of Two Bonus Issues

Tomorrow marks a significant day for two companies listed on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) - Akshar Spintex Limited and KPI Green Energy Limited. Both firms will trade ex-bonus, a move that could potentially reshape their financial landscapes and offer lucrative opportunities to investors.

A Double Bonanza: Akshar Spintex and KPI Green Energy

Akshar Spintex Limited (AKSHAR), currently trading under the BE series in NSE with a market capitalization of 146.74 crore rupees, has announced a bonus issue of 1 new bonus equity share for every 5 existing fully paid-up equity shares. This decision, which follows the cancellation of an earlier record date due to an adjourned Extraordinary General Meeting, is set to take effect from February 15th, 2024.

The Fine Print: Ratios and Record Dates

The bonus share declaration ratios differ between the two companies. Akshar Spintex Ltd. is offering a 1:5 ratio, while KPI Green Energy Ltd. is opting for a more generous 1:2 ratio. Crucially, both companies have set their record date for the bonus issue as February 15th, 2024.

Market Reactions: Bullish Sentiments and Key Levels

Market analysts are expressing optimism about the future performance of both stocks. They have identified immediate resistance and support levels for each, suggesting that both Akshar Spintex and KPI Green Energy are poised for growth.

Akshar Spintex's technical indicators show that the stock closed above the 30 days EMA and 200 days EMA, with the RSI in the mid-range and MFI in the oversold zone. These indicators suggest a positive outlook for the stock, making it an attractive prospect for investors.

As we stand on the precipice of this financial event, it's essential to remember the importance of thorough analysis and informed decision-making when trading or investing. The upcoming ex-bonus trading of Akshar Spintex Ltd. and KPI Green Energy Ltd. presents an exciting opportunity, but as always, caution and careful consideration should be the watchwords.