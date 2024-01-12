Ajay Seth: Steering India’s Economic Ship through Uncertain Tides

With a dense fog of uncertainty shrouding the global economy, one man has emerged as a beacon of guidance in India – Ajay Seth, the newly appointed Secretary in the Department of Economic Affairs under the Ministry of Finance. His tenure began in April 2021, a time characterized by the tumultuous second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, Seth’s critical role in shaping India’s economic path is set to be further cemented as he spearheads the finalization of the nation’s annual budget for 2024, to be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1.

The Bridge between Powerhouses

Seth, an Indian Administrative Service officer from the Karnataka cadre since 1987, carries the weighty responsibility of being the conduit between the central government and financial regulators. These include giants like the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). More than just a messenger, Seth’s role is instrumental in framing monetary and market-related policies, influencing the financial tides of the nation.

From the National Stage to the Global Arena

His influence, however, extends beyond national borders. Seth served as the co-chair of the G20 central bank and finance minister meetings in 2023 during India’s presidency. Here, he played a pivotal role in international deliberations and consensus-building, contributing significantly to discussions on infrastructure development, sustainable finance, and international taxation.

A Man of Many Hats

Prior to his current appointment, Seth has donned a variety of roles within the Finance Ministry. Between 2000 and 2004, he served as Deputy Secretary and Director, gaining invaluable insights into the intricate workings of India’s financial machinery. Seth’s educational background further bolsters his credentials. Not only is he a seasoned administrative officer, but he also bears the technical acumen of a mechanical engineer and the strategic insight of a postgraduate in management.

As we stand at the cusp of 2024, the eyes of a nation – and indeed, the world – remain fixed on Seth. His decisions and policies will undoubtedly play a significant role in charting India’s economic journey amidst a global landscape fraught with challenges and opportunities.