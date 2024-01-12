en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Finance

Ajay Seth: Steering India’s Economic Ship through Uncertain Tides

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 12, 2024 at 2:38 pm EST
Ajay Seth: Steering India’s Economic Ship through Uncertain Tides

With a dense fog of uncertainty shrouding the global economy, one man has emerged as a beacon of guidance in India – Ajay Seth, the newly appointed Secretary in the Department of Economic Affairs under the Ministry of Finance. His tenure began in April 2021, a time characterized by the tumultuous second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, Seth’s critical role in shaping India’s economic path is set to be further cemented as he spearheads the finalization of the nation’s annual budget for 2024, to be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1.

The Bridge between Powerhouses

Seth, an Indian Administrative Service officer from the Karnataka cadre since 1987, carries the weighty responsibility of being the conduit between the central government and financial regulators. These include giants like the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). More than just a messenger, Seth’s role is instrumental in framing monetary and market-related policies, influencing the financial tides of the nation.

From the National Stage to the Global Arena

His influence, however, extends beyond national borders. Seth served as the co-chair of the G20 central bank and finance minister meetings in 2023 during India’s presidency. Here, he played a pivotal role in international deliberations and consensus-building, contributing significantly to discussions on infrastructure development, sustainable finance, and international taxation.

A Man of Many Hats

Prior to his current appointment, Seth has donned a variety of roles within the Finance Ministry. Between 2000 and 2004, he served as Deputy Secretary and Director, gaining invaluable insights into the intricate workings of India’s financial machinery. Seth’s educational background further bolsters his credentials. Not only is he a seasoned administrative officer, but he also bears the technical acumen of a mechanical engineer and the strategic insight of a postgraduate in management.

As we stand at the cusp of 2024, the eyes of a nation – and indeed, the world – remain fixed on Seth. His decisions and policies will undoubtedly play a significant role in charting India’s economic journey amidst a global landscape fraught with challenges and opportunities.

0
Finance India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Finance

See more
51 seconds ago
IRS Reminds Taxpayers of January 16 Deadline for Quarterly Payments
As the fourth quarter estimated tax payment deadline of January 16 draws near, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) urges taxpayers to be timely in their payments and avoid penalties. This reminder holds special significance for individuals with income not subject to withholding, such as freelancers, small business owners, and investors. It’s estimated that taxpayers who
IRS Reminds Taxpayers of January 16 Deadline for Quarterly Payments
Alkem Laboratories Faces Cyberattack: A Wake-Up Call for Corporate Cybersecurity
5 mins ago
Alkem Laboratories Faces Cyberattack: A Wake-Up Call for Corporate Cybersecurity
Barbra Streisand's Film Company Accused of Misusing Pandemic Loans
5 mins ago
Barbra Streisand's Film Company Accused of Misusing Pandemic Loans
Layoffs Sweep Across Amazon, Google, Citigroup: Navigating the 2024 Job Market
59 seconds ago
Layoffs Sweep Across Amazon, Google, Citigroup: Navigating the 2024 Job Market
Idris Elba, Sabrina Dhowre Elba Light Up Gucci Show Amidst Internal Unrest
3 mins ago
Idris Elba, Sabrina Dhowre Elba Light Up Gucci Show Amidst Internal Unrest
The Economic Times: Comprehensive Coverage from AI to Global Affairs
3 mins ago
The Economic Times: Comprehensive Coverage from AI to Global Affairs
Latest Headlines
World News
Urgent Calls for Removal of Asbestos-Contaminated Mulch at Rozelle Parklands
12 seconds
Urgent Calls for Removal of Asbestos-Contaminated Mulch at Rozelle Parklands
Canada Dismisses Premise of South Africa's Legal Case Against Israel
31 seconds
Canada Dismisses Premise of South Africa's Legal Case Against Israel
Japan-Turkiye Diplomatic Ties Reach Centenary; UK Pledges Support to Ukraine; Sri Lanka Empowers Women in Military
2 mins
Japan-Turkiye Diplomatic Ties Reach Centenary; UK Pledges Support to Ukraine; Sri Lanka Empowers Women in Military
2023 NFL All-Pro Team Announced: Spotlight on Football Excellence
4 mins
2023 NFL All-Pro Team Announced: Spotlight on Football Excellence
Political Realignments in Pakistan: PPP Gains Ground Ahead of General Elections
5 mins
Political Realignments in Pakistan: PPP Gains Ground Ahead of General Elections
Budget 2024 Wishlist: A Strategic Focus on R&D and Healthcare
6 mins
Budget 2024 Wishlist: A Strategic Focus on R&D and Healthcare
2023 NFL All-Pro Team: The Best of Gridiron Glory
7 mins
2023 NFL All-Pro Team: The Best of Gridiron Glory
Indian Cricket Team: Blend of Experience and Fresh Talent for England Test Matches
8 mins
Indian Cricket Team: Blend of Experience and Fresh Talent for England Test Matches
Oscar-Winning Actress Jessica Lange Spotted in Rare Public Appearance
10 mins
Oscar-Winning Actress Jessica Lange Spotted in Rare Public Appearance
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
13 mins
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
1 hour
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
1 hour
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
3 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
5 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
6 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
7 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
7 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
7 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app