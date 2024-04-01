AISVN Crisis: Parents Asked to Pay Extra VND125 Billion Amid Teachers' Strike

In a recent turn of events, the American International School Vietnam (AISVN) finds itself at the center of an escalating financial crisis. Over 1,200 students are at home following a teachers' strike sparked by unpaid salaries and insurance, thrusting the school into turmoil and prompting a call for parental contributions to the tune of VND125 billion (approximately US$5 million).

Financial Strain and Parental Contributions

The crux of the issue lies in AISVN's inability to meet its financial obligations towards its staff, leading to a cessation of educational activities. The school has proposed a solution that involves significant additional financial contributions from parents to cover teachers' salaries and allow the institution to function until the academic year concludes in June. This request translates into an extra monthly payment ranging from VND9.5 million for kindergarteners to VND25.5 million for high school students. The urgency of the situation was communicated to parents via email, with some already informed about the precise amount needed to ensure their children's education continues uninterrupted.

Challenges in Resolving the Crisis

The school's predicament is compounded by logistical hurdles, including the failure to establish a joint bank account with the Department of Education and Training over the weekend. This delay has hindered the process of collecting the necessary funds, leaving students out of school longer than anticipated. Furthermore, the school board, led by Nguyen Thi Ut Em, faces additional pressures with Em being restricted from leaving the country due to personal income tax discrepancies. This development adds another layer of complexity to the ongoing financial saga.

Looking Ahead: Implications for AISVN's Future

The AISVN crisis raises questions about the sustainability of high-tuition international schools and the financial burdens placed on parents. The request for additional funds is not the first instance of financial woes for AISVN; previous disputes over unpaid debts have also surfaced. With the Department of Education and Training stepping in to mediate salary and insurance settlements, the community hopes for a swift resolution. However, the long-term implications of this crisis could reverberate beyond AISVN, prompting a reevaluation of financial management and transparency within international schools.