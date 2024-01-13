en English
Business

Airtel’s New Promotion to Boost Usage of Mobile Financial Services

By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 13, 2024 at 5:06 am EST
Airtel's New Promotion to Boost Usage of Mobile Financial Services

Airtel has recently launched a new promotion, ‘MakeChaguoSmartaNaAirtel’, designed to reward customers who withdraw funds from an Airtel Money agent. In a bid to bolster the usage of Airtel Money and improve customer satisfaction, the telecom giant is offering to refund transaction fees in the form of airtime. This move, aimed at increasing Airtel’s competitive edge in the mobile financial services market, is expected to draw in more users to the platform.

Airtel’s Strategy to Outwit Rivals

Airtel’s refund offer comes at a time where mobile financial services are rapidly gaining traction. This strategy is seen as a direct counter to rival services like Safaricom’s Fuliza and Equity Bank’s Boostika.

Fuliza, a joint venture between Safaricom and NCBA Bank, is a short-term overdraft service that enables M-PESA users to complete transactions even when they lack sufficient funds. However, it doesn’t allow users to withdraw the Fuliza M-PESA loan directly, and non-clearance of an outstanding balance within 30 days may result in restricted access to Fuliza M-PESA limit and negative listing with the Credit Reference Bureau (CRB).

Boostika, on the other hand, is a loan solution introduced by Equity Bank Kenya. It allows customers to finalize transactions when low on cash using 24/7 Equitel or the Equity Mobile App. The Boostika amount varies from Ksh 100 to Ksh 100,000 based on the loan limit, and it has a repayment period of up to 30 days. However, to qualify for Boostika, one must be an Equity Bank customer and have an active account for at least six months with a good repayment history.

Airtel’s Competitive Edge

Unlike its competitors, Airtel’s refund offer provides an added incentive that not only encourages customers to utilize Airtel Money services, but also provides a direct benefit in the form of refunded transaction fees as airtime. This innovative approach is anticipated to enhance customer satisfaction, potentially attracting more users to the platform and boosting the use of Airtel Money services.

Business Finance
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

