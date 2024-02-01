AIMS APAC REIT's 9MFY24 Financials: Rise in NPI but Dip in DPU

In a recent financial revelation, AIMS APAC REIT, a leading real estate investment trust, unveiled its fiscal results for the first nine months of 2024 (9MFY24). The trust reported a robust year-over-year (YoY) increase of 6.3% in its net property income (NPI), totaling a substantial $97.8 million. Alongside, a noteworthy 5.2% YoY surge in distribution to unitholders was also seen, which accumulated to $55.1 million.

Decline in Distribution Per Unit

Despite the positive advancements in NPI and overall distribution, the distribution per unit (DPU) experienced a setback, decreasing by 4.1% YoY. The DPU for 9MFY24 settled at a mere $0.06990. This decline in DPU is linked to the expansion of the unit base following an Equity Fund Raising (EFR) event that took place in July 2023.

Impact of Equity Fund Raising Event

The EFR event resulted in a larger number of units being in circulation. This expansion, while beneficial for raising capital, led to a lower distribution per individual unit. The reason for this is the increased total number of units, which, although advantageous for the collection of capital, results in a reduced allocation for each individual unit.

Comparative Analysis with CapitaLand Ascendas REIT

This financial trajectory is reminiscent of CapitaLand Ascendas REIT (CLAR), which also experienced a DPU decline despite higher NPI. For CLAR, the DPU fell by 6.1% year on year for the six months ended Dec 31, 2023, and by 4% for the overall financial year 2023. Rising interest rates were cited as the catalyzing factor leading to this decline.