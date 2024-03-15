Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede Appointed as Access Holdings Plc Non-Executive Chairman

Following the tragic passing of Dr. Herbert Wigwe, Group CEO of Access Holdings Plc, in a helicopter crash in the United States alongside his wife and son, Access Holdings Plc has announced the appointment of Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede as its new non-executive chairman.

Leadership Transition

The appointment of Aig-Imoukhuede marks a significant transition for Access Holdings Plc, following the untimely demise of Dr. Herbert Wigwe. Aig-Imoukhuede will succeed Abubakar Jimoh, the former chairman, who will continue to serve on the board as an independent non-executive director.

Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede's Return

The announcement of Aig-Imoukhuede's appointment was made through a public statement titled "Access Holdings Plc Announces the Return of Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede (Pioneer Access Bank Group Managing Director/CEO as Holdco Chairman After 10 Years," signed by the Company Secretary, Sunday Ekwochi.

Enthusiasm for the Future

Former chairman Abubakar Jimoh expressed his enthusiasm for Aig-Imoukhuede's return, describing it as a watershed moment for Access Holdings. He emphasized the collective excitement among board members for the future under Aig-Imoukhuede's leadership.

Aig-Imoukhuede's Vision

Aig-Imoukhuede, in response to his appointment, expressed his delight at returning to active service within the Access Group ecosystem. He conveyed confidence in collaborating with the board, executive team, and banking professionals to deliver exceptional value to stakeholders. He also paid tribute to the legacy and vision of Dr. Herbert Wigwe, expressing determination to realize their shared goals.

As Access Holdings Plc navigates this period of transition, stakeholders can anticipate continued commitment to excellence and a steadfast pursuit of the organization's mission under the leadership of Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede.