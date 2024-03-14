Aig-Imoukhuede Vows to Fulfill Vision at Access Holdings in Wake of Wigwe's Tragic Passing

In a heartfelt commitment to the legacy of the late Herbert Wigwe, Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede has been appointed as the new Non-Executive Chairman of Access Holdings Plc, promising to realize the shared vision that defined their partnership. The transition follows the tragic loss of Wigwe in a helicopter crash, marking a poignant moment for the institution.

Advertisment

Aig-Imoukhuede's return to Access Holdings as Non-Executive Chairman is not just a homecoming but a pledge to continue the transformative work he and Wigwe embarked on. Having previously served as the Group CEO, Aig-Imoukhuede's tenure was characterized by significant growth and expansion, establishing Access Bank as a formidable entity in the banking sector. His leadership style, coupled with a deep understanding of the financial landscape, is expected to steer Access Holdings through this period of transition and beyond.

Steering Through Transition

The decision to appoint Aig-Imoukhuede to the helm comes at a critical juncture for Access Holdings. With the banking industry facing rapid changes and challenges, his expertise and vision are seen as key components in ensuring stability and continuity.

The announcement has been met with optimism, reflecting the confidence the board and stakeholders place in his ability to guide the institution in fulfilling its strategic objectives and honoring the legacy of his predecessor.