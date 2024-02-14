AIG Exceeds Earnings and Revenue Expectations in Q4 and Full Year 2023

The American International Group (AIG) has released its eagerly-awaited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2023. The insurance giant has delivered a pleasant surprise to its shareholders by exceeding earnings and revenue expectations by 12.58% and 9.65%, respectively. A cash dividend of 0.36 has been announced with an ex-date set for March 13, 2024.

Advertisment

Underwriting Income and Net Investment Income: The Driving Forces

AIG's strong performance in the final quarter of 2023 can be attributed to several factors, with underwriting income and net investment income taking center stage. The company witnessed a slight growth in underwriting income, driven by an increase in net premiums written in its general insurance business. The Life and Retirement segment also reported a rise in adjusted pre-tax income.

However, it's worth noting that net income attributable to AIG common shareholders declined due to higher net realized losses. Despite this setback, the company's adjusted after-tax income of $1.79 per share managed to surpass Wall Street forecasts for the 15th consecutive quarter.

Advertisment

A Year of Resilience: Full-Year 2023 Performance

The full-year 2023 results paint a picture of resilience and growth. Although net income attributable to common shareholders declined compared to the previous year due to net realized losses related to Fortitude Re funds withheld embedded derivatives, AIG reported an increase in accident and loss adjustment expense ratio (AATI) due to higher underwriting income and net investment income in the General Insurance segment.

Peter Zaffino, AIG's Chair and Chief Executive, had this to say about the company's performance: "Our 2023 results demonstrate our commitment to underwriting excellence and our ability to manage volatility, resulting in the best margins and underwriting income achieved in recent history."

Advertisment

Strategic Repositioning and Financial Highlights

AIG's strategic repositioning in 2023 resulted in significant accomplishments, including the sale of Validus Re and RenaissanceRe, which impacted the fourth quarter results. Net premiums written increased, but overall net income attributable to common shareholders decreased primarily due to higher realized losses on Fortitude Re funds.

Gross premiums written for the fourth quarter stood at $7.6 billion, a 4% increase from the prior year quarter. Net premiums written for the quarter also increased by 7% to $5.7 billion. Global commercial net premiums written grew 5%, while global personal net premiums written grew 9%. North America commercial produced new business of $503 million in the quarter, an impressive 21% year-over-year increase.

The year 2023 marked a turning point for AIG, with the company achieving an adjusted return on common equity of 9%, up from 7% in 2022. As we move into 2024, shareholders and industry observers will be watching closely to see if AIG can maintain this positive momentum.

In conclusion, AIG's fourth quarter and full-year 2023 financial results showcase the company's resilience, growth, and commitment to delivering value to its shareholders. With strong underwriting results, growth in net investment income, and successful execution of a balanced capital management strategy, AIG has set the stage for a promising future.