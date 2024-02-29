AGF, Finance Minister Unaware of CBN-SystemSpecs' Trillion-Naira Remita Revenue Deal

During a probing session by the House of Representatives Public Account Committee in Abuja, the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), Mr Lateef Fagbemi, and Minister of Finance, Mr Wale Edun, professed ignorance of the contract between the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and financial technology entity Systemspecs for Remita's revenue collection services across Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs). This discussion arose following concerns over 'alleged revenue leakages through the Remita platform' and questions regarding adherence to standard operating procedures.

Advertisment

Exploring the Allegations

Systemspecs has been at the forefront of government payments since 2015 through its Remita payment gateway. The investigative hearing was triggered by a motion concerning the potential for significant revenue leakages and non-compliance with established protocols. Yusuf Mohammed, representing the AGF, clarified that all contracts of this magnitude normally require vetting by the Ministry of Justice, a step that was purportedly bypassed in this instance. The absence of a formal agreement with the Ministry of Finance was also highlighted, raising questions about the process's transparency and accountability.

Revenue Collection Without Oversight?

Advertisment

Further revelations pointed to a lack of direct involvement from key financial oversight bodies in the government. The Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Finance, Mr Okokon Udo, emphasized that the Ministry had no record of signing any agreement with SystemSpecs, indicating a significant oversight in the execution of an agreement handling trillions in revenue. The Chairman of the Public Account Committee expressed concern over the standard practices, or lack thereof, in executing such a crucial agreement without the explicit approval of the Federal Ministry of Finance.

Implications of the Oversight

This revelation has significant implications, considering that the REMITA platform facilitated the generation of N34.311 trillion in revenue into the Federation Account between 2015 and 2022, as reported by Tribune Online. The procedural discrepancies and irregularities outlined during the hearing spotlight critical lapses in transparency and accountability within governmental financial transactions. The lack of clarity and oversight in such a substantial revenue-generating agreement calls for a reevaluation of existing protocols and potentially, the establishment of more stringent measures to safeguard public funds.

The unfolding discussion around the CBN-SystemSpecs contract reveals layers of bureaucratic oversight and the urgent need for enhanced clarity in governmental financial dealings. As the investigation continues, the focus will remain on ensuring accountability and transparency in revenue collection processes, pivotal for bolstering public trust and efficient governance.