Age and Affluence Key to Financial Freedom for Women in India: Study Reveals

In a recent study that sheds new light on the economic realities of women in India, it has been found that age and affluence are significant determinants of financial freedom. Conducted by DBS and Crisil, the survey reveals a stark truth: to achieve complete financial independence, women need an annual income exceeding 40 lakh.

Workforce Participation and the Gender Pay Gap

While earning more than 10 lakh per year places one in the upper tier of the working class, it is not sufficient for women to claim financial independence. The survey also underscores the persistent gender pay gap with the workforce participation rate for women in India standing at a mere 37%. To bridge this gap, a systemic overhaul is necessary, encompassing the financial sector, policy-making, and societal attitudes.

Urban vs. Rural Divide

The study further delineates the urban-rural divide. In major cities, 47% of women earning over 10 lakh report financial independence, a figure that dips to 41% in tier 2 towns. For women earning over 40 lakh, the percentage of those reporting financial freedom rises to 65%.

Affluence and Financial Independence

Affluence emerges as a crucial determinant of financial freedom. Among affluent women earning 41-50 lakh, 58% have the autonomy to make independent financial decisions. This figure drops to 38% for less affluent women. The survey also identifies Chennai as the city with the highest percentage of women making independent financial decisions (72%), closely followed by Delhi at 65%.

