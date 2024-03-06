Age Action Advocates for Cash Acceptance to Combat Elderly Social, Digital Exclusion

Amidst a rapidly evolving financial landscape, Age Action has highlighted a pressing issue: the increasing social and digital exclusion of individuals aged 60 and over due to a preference for cash transactions over bank cards. Nat O'Connor, a policy specialist at Age Action, emphasized the need for the continued acceptance of cash to ensure the elderly population remains included in society and retains consumer choice. The call to action was reinforced during a hearing with the Oireachtas Finance Committee, where startling statistics were presented, showcasing the extent of digital exclusion and the risk of poverty within the older demographic.

Understanding the Impact

According to O'Connor, six in ten older individuals already face digital exclusion, and one in five are at the brink of poverty. A significant portion, three in ten, relies on the State for 90% of their income, underscoring the critical need for accessible cash transactions. The discussion also touched on practical challenges, such as the scarcity of ATMs in areas without public transport and the inability of these machines to dispense smaller denominations, compelling people to withdraw more money than they need or can afford.

Legislative Support and Public Transport Considerations

During the committee hearing, both O'Connor and the committee's chairperson, Rose Conway-Walsh, advocated for regulatory measures to ensure cash remains accessible and accepted. They underscored the importance of considering public transport logistics in the placement of ATMs, highlighting the difficulty for those without personal transport to access cash facilities located far from their homes. The emphasis on smaller denomination availability was also reiterated, aiming to align cash withdrawals more closely with individual financial capacities.

The ECB's Stance and Future Directions

O'Connor cited the European Central Bank (ECB), describing cash as 'public money' and advocating for the public's right to access it in convenient forms. This statement underlines the broader issue of ensuring financial inclusivity in an increasingly digital world. With Age Action's push for regulations guaranteeing the acceptance of cash, there is a hopeful outlook for legislative changes that could safeguard the financial autonomy and inclusion of the elderly population for at least another 20 years.

The debate over cash versus digital payments is more than just a matter of convenience; it's a question of societal inclusion, autonomy, and financial security for a significant segment of the population. As we move forward, the balance between embracing technological advancements and preserving accessibility for all will be crucial in fostering an inclusive society. The ongoing dialogue between Age Action, legislative bodies, and financial institutions will undoubtedly play a pivotal role in shaping these outcomes.