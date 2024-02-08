Africa's Digital Payment Revolution: Bridging the Financial Inclusion Gap

In the heart of Africa, a financial revolution is underway. Digital payments, once a novelty, have become the lifeblood of the continent's economic landscape, with instant payment systems (IPS) witnessing an unprecedented surge in transaction volume and value. Yet, amidst this growth, over 400 million adults remain excluded from formal financial systems, and nearly half of African countries are yet to establish a domestic IPS.

The Digital Payment Promise: Inclusive Access and Economic Opportunities

The expansion of digital payments is viewed as a critical step towards inclusive access to digital public infrastructure. This infrastructure promises safety, convenience, and a myriad of economic opportunities, including managing personal finances, accessing credit, saving for future investments, and receiving government support.

Despite their benefits, digital payments face numerous barriers to wider adoption. These include lack of infrastructure, familiarity, trust, and broader economy acceptance. The SIIPS 2023 report stresses the need for investment in IPS infrastructure, policies, and programs, and calls for collaboration among governments, service providers, and stakeholders to enhance the scalability and affordability of digital payments.

Bridging the Gap: The Role of Innovative Partnerships

10x Banking, a cloud-native SaaS core bank operating system, has partnered with Old Mutual to expand into South Africa. This collaboration aims to provide solutions to major financial institutions for the adoption of digital-first user experience, thereby driving financial inclusion for unbanked communities in the region.

This partnership addresses the barrier of financial literacy and leverages the increasing access to mobile internet for payments, financial advice, and loans. The projected growth of Africa's fintech market, with revenue expected to reach approximately $65 billion by 2030, further underscores the potential of such partnerships.

Leading the Charge: The Role of Telco-Fintech Players and Regional Leaders

Telco-fintech players like M-PESA have been instrumental in driving the growth of the digital payments segment. South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya, and Egypt are leading the fintech advancement in Africa, with payments continuing to dominate the fintech landscape until 2030.

In Ethiopia, Safaricom's M-Pesa has shown promising results, with a significant increase in registered customers and revenue. However, the country's low levels of financial inclusion present a vast opportunity for M-Pesa to drive financial inclusion, in line with the National Financial Inclusion Strategy of Ethiopia.

As Africa continues to navigate its digital payment journey, the need for safe, convenient, and accessible financial services becomes increasingly evident. The future of digital payments in Africa lies in the hands of innovative partnerships, telco-fintech players, and regional leaders who are committed to bridging the financial inclusion gap.

In the grand tapestry of African finance, digital payments are weaving a new narrative of inclusion, accessibility, and economic empowerment. As the continent strides towards a cashless future, the echoes of this financial revolution will undoubtedly resonate far and wide.