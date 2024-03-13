African Guarantee Fund Aims to Eliminate $300bn SME Finance Gap in Africa

The African Guarantee Fund (AGF) has announced its ambitious plan to bridge the significant $300 billion financing gap faced by small and medium scale enterprises (SMEs) across Africa.

Jules Ngankam, the Group Chief Executive Officer of AGF, shared this groundbreaking news during a press conference prior to the ninth Green Finance Conference in Lagos. This initiative emphasizes both financial and technical solutions to tackle prevalent issues hindering SME financing, including information, collateral, tenor, and risk gaps.

Addressing Multifaceted Gaps

AGF's strategy involves a comprehensive approach to solving the challenges faced by SMEs in securing financing. By offering financial solutions complemented by technical assistance, AGF aims to enhance SMEs' ability to conduct proper bookkeeping and utilize modern technologies such as big data and AI for risk assessment. Ngankam highlighted the collateral gap, where many SMEs struggle to provide the necessary collateral to banks. AGF's guarantee scheme acts as a substitute for traditional collateral, facilitating easier access to financing.

Partnerships and Focus Areas

AGF's commitment extends beyond financial support, placing a significant emphasis on SMEs within the green space and those owned by women. Collaborations with major financial institutions like United Bank for Africa (UBA), FCMB, and Access Bank have been instrumental in bridging the financing gap, not just in Nigeria but across the continent. These partnerships are critical to mobilizing long-term funding in the financial market and providing guarantees to investors, thereby reducing the perceived risks associated with investing in African SMEs.

Technical Assistance: A Key to Unlocking Finance

Technical assistance is identified as a crucial element for SMEs to access finance. Bankole Oloruntoba, the Honorary Consul of Finland in Lagos, and former Chief Executive Officer of the Bank of Industry, Kayode Pitan, both underscored the importance of AGF’s support in this area. With AGF's backing, SMEs are better positioned to take advantage of the financing options available through banks in Nigeria and across Africa, ensuring they have the necessary tools to thrive and expand.

As the African Guarantee Fund embarks on this ambitious journey to close the $300 billion SME financing gap, the implications for economic growth and development across the continent are profound. This initiative not only addresses the immediate financial needs of SMEs but also builds a more resilient and sustainable business ecosystem in Africa. By focusing on key areas such as green finance and female entrepreneurship, AGF is not just providing a lifeline to SMEs but is actively shaping the future of the African economy.