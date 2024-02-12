Africa Oil Corp's Aggressive Share Repurchase Program Signals Confidence in Future Prospects

In a strategic move that signals confidence in its future, Africa Oil Corp has announced the repurchase of over 326,000 shares as part of an ongoing buyback program. The company, which launched the program in early December, bought 120,000 shares through the Toronto Stock Exchange and over 206,000 shares through the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange.

Advertisment

Since the inception of the buyback program, Africa Oil has repurchased 3,701,097 shares and could potentially repurchase up to 38,654,702 shares by December 2024. This aggressive share repurchase program is a clear indication that the company believes its stock is undervalued and represents an attractive investment opportunity.

Unlocking Value through Share Repurchases

Share repurchases, also known as buybacks, are a way for companies to return capital to shareholders. By reducing the number of shares outstanding, a company can increase its earnings per share, making the stock more attractive to investors. In addition, share repurchases can signal confidence in the company's future prospects, as management is essentially saying that it believes the stock is undervalued.

Advertisment

Africa Oil's share repurchase program is part of a broader trend among companies to return capital to shareholders through buybacks. According to data from S&P Global, U.S. companies have repurchased over $5 trillion in shares since 2009. This trend has been driven in part by low interest rates, which have made it cheaper for companies to borrow money to fund share repurchases.

Africa Oil's Expansion Plans

In addition to its share repurchase program, Africa Oil has also confirmed its exposure to a new fairway opportunity in Namibia through its stake in Impact Oil & Gas. This move underscores the company's commitment to expanding its footprint in Africa, where it believes there is significant untapped potential for oil and gas exploration.

Advertisment

Africa Oil's CEO, Keith Hill, commented on the company's expansion plans, saying, "We are excited about the potential of the new fairway opportunity in Namibia and believe it represents a significant value-add for our shareholders. We are committed to exploring and developing Africa's vast oil and gas resources in a responsible and sustainable manner."

TotalEnergies SE Share Repurchases

In related news, TotalEnergies SE has announced the purchase of its own shares from February 5 to February 9, 2024. The company bought a total of 2,082,954 shares for a total amount of €123,956,542.76. The shares were purchased on four different markets (XPAR, CEUX, TQEX, and AQEU) at varying daily volumes and average purchase prices.

TotalEnergies SE, like Africa Oil, is taking advantage of low interest rates to return capital to shareholders through share repurchases. The company has provided a full breakdown of the individual trades on its website.